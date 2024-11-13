|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|Amin Tannery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30-09-2024 AMIN TANNERY LIMITED (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|Amin Tannery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Update on board meeting Amin Tannery Limited (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|Amin Tannery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Annual Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31-03-2024 AMIN TANNERY LIMITED Amin Tannery Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|Amin Tannery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Results for the quarter ended on 31-12-2023 AMIN TANNERY LIMITED (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.02.2024)
