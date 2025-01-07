Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
27.06
32.27
37.21
41.73
yoy growth (%)
-16.14
-13.28
-10.84
0
Raw materials
-15.98
-18.16
-23.48
-28.53
As % of sales
59.08
56.27
63.1
68.36
Employee costs
-2.71
-3.23
-3.42
-3.08
As % of sales
10.04
10.03
9.2
7.38
Other costs
-5.77
-7.85
-6.63
-6.4
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.34
24.34
17.82
15.33
Operating profit
2.57
3.01
3.67
3.72
OPM
9.52
9.34
9.86
8.91
Depreciation
-1.3
-1.3
-1.66
-1.43
Interest expense
-1.19
-1.9
-1.99
-1.75
Other income
0.07
0.36
0.26
0.21
Profit before tax
0.14
0.17
0.27
0.74
Taxes
-0.04
-0.07
-0.13
-0.18
Tax rate
-28.59
-40.74
-50.31
-24.31
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.1
0.1
0.13
0.56
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.1
0.1
0.13
0.56
yoy growth (%)
-0.96
-23.91
-75.82
80,200
NPM
0.37
0.32
0.36
1.34
