Amin Tannery Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.51
(-3.09%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:07:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

27.06

32.27

37.21

41.73

yoy growth (%)

-16.14

-13.28

-10.84

0

Raw materials

-15.98

-18.16

-23.48

-28.53

As % of sales

59.08

56.27

63.1

68.36

Employee costs

-2.71

-3.23

-3.42

-3.08

As % of sales

10.04

10.03

9.2

7.38

Other costs

-5.77

-7.85

-6.63

-6.4

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.34

24.34

17.82

15.33

Operating profit

2.57

3.01

3.67

3.72

OPM

9.52

9.34

9.86

8.91

Depreciation

-1.3

-1.3

-1.66

-1.43

Interest expense

-1.19

-1.9

-1.99

-1.75

Other income

0.07

0.36

0.26

0.21

Profit before tax

0.14

0.17

0.27

0.74

Taxes

-0.04

-0.07

-0.13

-0.18

Tax rate

-28.59

-40.74

-50.31

-24.31

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.1

0.1

0.13

0.56

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.1

0.1

0.13

0.56

yoy growth (%)

-0.96

-23.91

-75.82

80,200

NPM

0.37

0.32

0.36

1.34

