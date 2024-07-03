SectorLeather
Open₹2.85
Prev. Close₹2.58
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹2.85
Day's Low₹2.85
52 Week's High₹3.09
52 Week's Low₹1.96
Book Value₹1.16
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)30.77
P/E86
EPS0.03
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.8
10.8
10.8
10.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.71
1.33
0.93
0.69
Net Worth
12.51
12.13
11.73
11.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
27.06
32.27
37.21
41.73
yoy growth (%)
-16.14
-13.28
-10.84
0
Raw materials
-15.98
-18.16
-23.48
-28.53
As % of sales
59.08
56.27
63.1
68.36
Employee costs
-2.71
-3.23
-3.42
-3.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.14
0.17
0.27
0.74
Depreciation
-1.3
-1.3
-1.66
-1.43
Tax paid
-0.04
-0.07
-0.13
-0.18
Working capital
2.24
4.07
1.96
23.24
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-16.14
-13.28
-10.84
0
Op profit growth
-14.53
-17.87
-1.32
-1,86,180
EBIT growth
-35.44
-8.6
-9.16
2,27,181.81
Net profit growth
-0.96
-23.91
-75.82
80,200
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Metro Brands Ltd
METROBRAND
1,268.1
|82.5
|34,500.3
|65.67
|0.39
|566.73
|71.24
Bata India Ltd
BATAINDIA
1,461.05
|78.51
|18,778.52
|52.36
|0.82
|837.14
|113.84
Relaxo Footwears Ltd
RELAXO
633.95
|87.2
|15,781.46
|36.73
|0.47
|679.37
|80.78
Campus Activewear Ltd
CAMPUS
307.85
|96.5
|9,401.69
|14.3
|0
|333.29
|22.69
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd
MAYURUNIQ
608.85
|19.48
|2,676.05
|41.43
|0.49
|216.36
|200.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & CFO
Iftikharul Amin
Executive Director
Iqbal Ahsan
Executive Director & MD
Veqarul Amin
Independent Non Exe. Director
Iqbal Akhtar Soleja
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sadia Kamal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Aftab Ahmad
Reports by Amin Tannery Ltd
Summary
Amin Tannery Limited was incorporated on March 25, 2013. The principal activities of the Company are manufacturing and exports of finished leather and leather shoes/uppers. Pursuant to Scheme of Arrangement (Demerger) between Super Tannery Limited (STL) and the Company and their respective Shareholders and Creditors, as sanctioned by the Honble Bench Allahabad vide its Order dated 27 December 2017. the Company demerged its Goat Tannery business of Super Tannery Limited by transferring the same as a going concern to the Company effective from April 01, 2017 in year 2017-18. In terms of the said Scheme, 5,00,000 Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each held by existing shareholders of the Company were cancelled and new shares were allotted in the ratio of 1:1 to shareholders on 27 February 2018 in Super Tannery Limited.
The Amin Tannery Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Amin Tannery Ltd is ₹30.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Amin Tannery Ltd is 86 and 2.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Amin Tannery Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Amin Tannery Ltd is ₹1.96 and ₹3.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Amin Tannery Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.87%, 3 Years at -12.94%, 1 Year at 9.79%, 6 Month at 7.95%, 3 Month at 13.16% and 1 Month at 0.78%.
