Amin Tannery Ltd Share Price

2.85
(10.47%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:09:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.85
  • Day's High2.85
  • 52 Wk High3.09
  • Prev. Close2.58
  • Day's Low2.85
  • 52 Wk Low 1.96
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E86
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.16
  • EPS0.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)30.77
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Amin Tannery Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Leather

Open

2.85

Prev. Close

2.58

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

2.85

Day's Low

2.85

52 Week's High

3.09

52 Week's Low

1.96

Book Value

1.16

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

30.77

P/E

86

EPS

0.03

Divi. Yield

0

Amin Tannery Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Amin Tannery Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Demat Account

Trading Account

Amin Tannery Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:21 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.77%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 41.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Amin Tannery Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.8

10.8

10.8

10.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.71

1.33

0.93

0.69

Net Worth

12.51

12.13

11.73

11.49

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

27.06

32.27

37.21

41.73

yoy growth (%)

-16.14

-13.28

-10.84

0

Raw materials

-15.98

-18.16

-23.48

-28.53

As % of sales

59.08

56.27

63.1

68.36

Employee costs

-2.71

-3.23

-3.42

-3.08

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.14

0.17

0.27

0.74

Depreciation

-1.3

-1.3

-1.66

-1.43

Tax paid

-0.04

-0.07

-0.13

-0.18

Working capital

2.24

4.07

1.96

23.24

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-16.14

-13.28

-10.84

0

Op profit growth

-14.53

-17.87

-1.32

-1,86,180

EBIT growth

-35.44

-8.6

-9.16

2,27,181.81

Net profit growth

-0.96

-23.91

-75.82

80,200

No Record Found

Amin Tannery Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Metro Brands Ltd

METROBRAND

1,268.1

82.534,500.365.670.39566.7371.24

Bata India Ltd

BATAINDIA

1,461.05

78.5118,778.5252.360.82837.14113.84

Relaxo Footwears Ltd

RELAXO

633.95

87.215,781.4636.730.47679.3780.78

Campus Activewear Ltd

CAMPUS

307.85

96.59,401.6914.30333.2922.69

Mayur Uniquoters Ltd

MAYURUNIQ

608.85

19.482,676.0541.430.49216.36200.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Amin Tannery Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & CFO

Iftikharul Amin

Executive Director

Iqbal Ahsan

Executive Director & MD

Veqarul Amin

Independent Non Exe. Director

Iqbal Akhtar Soleja

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sadia Kamal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Aftab Ahmad

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Amin Tannery Ltd

Summary

Amin Tannery Limited was incorporated on March 25, 2013. The principal activities of the Company are manufacturing and exports of finished leather and leather shoes/uppers. Pursuant to Scheme of Arrangement (Demerger) between Super Tannery Limited (STL) and the Company and their respective Shareholders and Creditors, as sanctioned by the Honble Bench Allahabad vide its Order dated 27 December 2017. the Company demerged its Goat Tannery business of Super Tannery Limited by transferring the same as a going concern to the Company effective from April 01, 2017 in year 2017-18. In terms of the said Scheme, 5,00,000 Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each held by existing shareholders of the Company were cancelled and new shares were allotted in the ratio of 1:1 to shareholders on 27 February 2018 in Super Tannery Limited.
Company FAQs

What is the Amin Tannery Ltd share price today?

The Amin Tannery Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Amin Tannery Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Amin Tannery Ltd is ₹30.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Amin Tannery Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Amin Tannery Ltd is 86 and 2.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Amin Tannery Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Amin Tannery Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Amin Tannery Ltd is ₹1.96 and ₹3.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Amin Tannery Ltd?

Amin Tannery Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.87%, 3 Years at -12.94%, 1 Year at 9.79%, 6 Month at 7.95%, 3 Month at 13.16% and 1 Month at 0.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Amin Tannery Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Amin Tannery Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.78 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 41.22 %

