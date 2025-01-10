iifl-logo-icon 1
Amkay Products Ltd Balance Sheet

57.9
(-2.03%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.36

0.28

0.28

0.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.64

7.1

5.93

5.67

Net Worth

10

7.38

6.21

5.95

Minority Interest

Debt

5.47

4.7

4.33

0.42

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

15.47

12.08

10.54

6.37

Fixed Assets

2.58

2.4

3.91

2.55

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.23

3.62

2.79

0.4

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.21

0.28

0.24

0

Networking Capital

9.34

5.72

3.38

3.39

Inventories

5.61

2.61

1.98

0.29

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

3.99

3.7

3.63

4.5

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2.22

2.32

3.04

6.29

Sundry Creditors

-2.06

-2.49

-4.55

-5.73

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.42

-0.41

-0.72

-1.96

Cash

0.11

0.05

0.2

0.03

Total Assets

15.47

12.07

10.52

6.37

