Amkay Products Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.36
0.28
0.28
0.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.64
7.1
5.93
5.67
Net Worth
10
7.38
6.21
5.95
Minority Interest
Debt
5.47
4.7
4.33
0.42
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
15.47
12.08
10.54
6.37
Fixed Assets
2.58
2.4
3.91
2.55
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.23
3.62
2.79
0.4
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.21
0.28
0.24
0
Networking Capital
9.34
5.72
3.38
3.39
Inventories
5.61
2.61
1.98
0.29
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
3.99
3.7
3.63
4.5
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.22
2.32
3.04
6.29
Sundry Creditors
-2.06
-2.49
-4.55
-5.73
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.42
-0.41
-0.72
-1.96
Cash
0.11
0.05
0.2
0.03
Total Assets
15.47
12.07
10.52
6.37
