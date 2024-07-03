SectorHealthcare
Open₹62.45
Prev. Close₹62.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.49
Day's High₹62.45
Day's Low₹62.45
52 Week's High₹120.96
52 Week's Low₹54
Book Value₹26.11
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)54.05
P/E28.26
EPS2.21
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.36
0.28
0.28
0.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.64
7.1
5.93
5.67
Net Worth
10
7.38
6.21
5.95
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,176.4
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,301.5
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.65
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
857.5
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,090.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
KASHYAP PRAVIN MODY
Whole Time Director & CFO
Hemanshu Kantilal Batavia
Non Executive Director
Ajay Somabhai Mehta
Independent Director
Gaurav Maheshwari
Independent Director
Anamika Ajmera
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Krishna Rathi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Amkay Products Ltd
Summary
Amkay Products Ltd was originally incorporated as Amkay Products Private Limited on October 25, 2007 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed from Amkay Products Private Limited to Amkay Products Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 28, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai.The Company manufacture, assemble & market a comprehensive portfolio of medical devices, disposables and other HealthcareProducts like Face Mask, Alcohol Swabs, Steel/ Plastic Lancet Needles, Air Bed, Apron, Digital Thermometer, Nebulizer, Shoe Cover, BP Monitor, Pulse Oximeter, Surgeon Cap etc. used by healthcare centers, hospitals/clinics, nursing homes etc. widely spread across India. In addition, it is also engaged in branding and marketing of some of the products like Diapers, Plastic Gloves, Suction Machines etc.Amkay Products was founded in the year 2007 by the Promoter, Kashyap Pravin Mody, involved in the critical aspects of business like expansion, process and plant, finance, sales and marketing. The Company started its operations in year 2008 with manufacturing and supply of one product in a manufacturing unit taken on rent at Vasai in Mumbai. Gradually, more products were introduced to portfolio & for further product expansion, over the period, it shifted to bigger manufacturing units from where it entered into branding & trading segment also along w
Read More
The Amkay Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹62.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Amkay Products Ltd is ₹54.05 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Amkay Products Ltd is 28.26 and 2.39 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Amkay Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Amkay Products Ltd is ₹54 and ₹120.96 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Amkay Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -43.08%, 6 Month at -16.94%, 3 Month at 2.83% and 1 Month at -3.18%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.