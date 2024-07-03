iifl-logo-icon 1
Amkay Products Ltd Share Price

62.45
(0.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open62.45
  • Day's High62.45
  • 52 Wk High120.96
  • Prev. Close62.45
  • Day's Low62.45
  • 52 Wk Low 54
  • Turnover (lac)2.49
  • P/E28.26
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value26.11
  • EPS2.21
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)54.05
  • Div. Yield0
Amkay Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

62.45

Prev. Close

62.45

Turnover(Lac.)

2.49

Day's High

62.45

Day's Low

62.45

52 Week's High

120.96

52 Week's Low

54

Book Value

26.11

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

54.05

P/E

28.26

EPS

2.21

Divi. Yield

0

Amkay Products Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

21 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Amkay Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Amkay Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:30 PM
Sep-2024May-2024May-2024Apr-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.43%

Non-Promoter- 0.16%

Institutions: 0.16%

Non-Institutions: 26.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Amkay Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.36

0.28

0.28

0.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.64

7.1

5.93

5.67

Net Worth

10

7.38

6.21

5.95

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Amkay Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,176.4

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,301.5

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.65

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

857.5

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,090.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Amkay Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

KASHYAP PRAVIN MODY

Whole Time Director & CFO

Hemanshu Kantilal Batavia

Non Executive Director

Ajay Somabhai Mehta

Independent Director

Gaurav Maheshwari

Independent Director

Anamika Ajmera

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Krishna Rathi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Amkay Products Ltd

Summary

Summary

Amkay Products Ltd was originally incorporated as Amkay Products Private Limited on October 25, 2007 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed from Amkay Products Private Limited to Amkay Products Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 28, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai.The Company manufacture, assemble & market a comprehensive portfolio of medical devices, disposables and other HealthcareProducts like Face Mask, Alcohol Swabs, Steel/ Plastic Lancet Needles, Air Bed, Apron, Digital Thermometer, Nebulizer, Shoe Cover, BP Monitor, Pulse Oximeter, Surgeon Cap etc. used by healthcare centers, hospitals/clinics, nursing homes etc. widely spread across India. In addition, it is also engaged in branding and marketing of some of the products like Diapers, Plastic Gloves, Suction Machines etc.Amkay Products was founded in the year 2007 by the Promoter, Kashyap Pravin Mody, involved in the critical aspects of business like expansion, process and plant, finance, sales and marketing. The Company started its operations in year 2008 with manufacturing and supply of one product in a manufacturing unit taken on rent at Vasai in Mumbai. Gradually, more products were introduced to portfolio & for further product expansion, over the period, it shifted to bigger manufacturing units from where it entered into branding & trading segment also along w
Company FAQs

What is the Amkay Products Ltd share price today?

The Amkay Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹62.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Amkay Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Amkay Products Ltd is ₹54.05 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Amkay Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Amkay Products Ltd is 28.26 and 2.39 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Amkay Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Amkay Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Amkay Products Ltd is ₹54 and ₹120.96 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Amkay Products Ltd?

Amkay Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -43.08%, 6 Month at -16.94%, 3 Month at 2.83% and 1 Month at -3.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Amkay Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Amkay Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.44 %
Institutions - 0.16 %
Public - 26.40 %

