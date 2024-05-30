To the Members of
M/S. ARCHIDPLY D?COR LIMITED
Report on the Financial Statements Opinion
We have audited the accompanying financial statements of M/s. Archidply D?cor Limited ("the Company") which
comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss( including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.
In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its Profit, total comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statement.
Key Audit Matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addresses the matter is provided in that context.
|Descriptions of Key Audit Matter
|
How we addressed the matter in our audit
|A. Valuation of Inventories
|
We obtained assurance over the appropriateness of the managements assumptions applied in calculating the value of the inventories and related provisions by:
|Refer to note 8 to the financial statements. The Company is having Inventory of Rs. 2740.90 lakh as on 31st March, 2024.
|
• Completed a walkthrough of the inventory valuation process and assessed the design and implementation of the key controls addressing the risk.
|Inventories are to be valued as per Ind AS 2. As described in the accounting policies in note 1(11) to the financial statements, inventories are carried at the lower of cost and net realisable value. As a result, the management applies judgment in determining the appropriate provisions against inventory of Stores, Raw Material, Finished goods and Work in progress based upon a detailed analysis of old inventory, net realisable value below cost based upon future plans for sale of inventory.
|
• Verifying the effectiveness of key inventory controls operating over inventories; including sample based physical verification.
|To ensure that all inventories owned by the entity are recorded and recorded inventories exist as at the year-end and valuation has been done correctly
|
• Verify that the adequate cut off procedure has been applied to ensure that purchased inventory and sold inventory are correctly accounted.
|
• Reviewing the document and other record related to physical verification of inventories done by the management during the year.
|
• Verify that inventories are valued in accordance with Ind AS 2
|
• Verifying for a sample of individual products that costs have been correctly recorded.
|
• Comparing the net realisable value to the cost price of inventories to check for completeness of the associated provision. • Reviewing the historical accuracy of inventory provisioning and the level of inventory write-offs during the year.
|
Our Conclusion:
|
Based on the audit procedures performed we did not identify any material exceptions in the Inventory valuation.
|
B. Revenue recognition on sale of goods and impairment loss allowance on trade receivables
|
Our audit procedures included, amongst others:
|
Revenue is measured based on the transaction price, which is the consideration, adjusted for volume discounts, rebates, scheme allowances, price concessions, incentives and returns, if any, (‘variable consideration) as specified in the contracts with the customers.An estimate of variable consideration payable to the customers is recorded as at the year end. Such estimation is done based on the terms of contracts, rebates and discounts schemes and historical experience.
|
• Tested a sample of sales transactions for compliance with the Companys accounting principles to assess the completeness, occurrence and accuracy of revenue recorded.
|
In accordance with Ind AS 109 – Financial Instruments, the Company follows ‘simplified approach for recognition of impairment loss allowance on trade receivables. In calculating the impairment loss allowance, the Company has considered its credit assessment and other related credit information for its customers to estimate the probability of default in future and has considered estimates of possible effect from increased uncertainties in economic environment. We identified estimation of variable consideration and impairment loss allowance on trade receivables as a key audit matter because the Companys management exercises significant judgments and estimates in calculating the said variable consideration and impairment loss allowance
|
• We read and evaluated the Companys policies for revenue recognition and impairment loss allowance and assessed its compliance with Ind AS 115 – Revenue From Contracts With Customers and Ind AS 109 ‘Financial Instruments, respectively.
|
• We assessed the design and tested the operating effectiveness of internal controls related to sales including variable consideration and impairment loss allowance on trade receivables.
|
• We performed the following tests for a sample of transactions relating to variable consideration:
|
• Read the terms of contract including rebates and discounts schemes as approved by authorized personnel.
|
• Evaluated the assumptions used in estimation of variable consideration by comparing with the past trends and understand the reasons for deviation.
|
• Performed retrospective review to identify and evaluate variances.
|
• Tested the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the Companys controls over computation of incentives and pay out against the corresponding liability
|
• We evaluated managements assessment of the assumptions used in the calculation of impairment loss allowance on trade receivables, including consideration of the current and estimated future uncertain economic conditions.
|
• For sample customers, we tested past collection history, customers credit assessment and probability of default assessment performed by the management.
|
• We tested the mathematical accuracy and computation of the allowances.
|
• We read and assessed the relevant disclosures made within the standalone financial statements.
|
Our conclusion:
|
Based on the audit procedures performed we did not identify any material exceptions in the recognition of revenue and incentives and discount expenses.
Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon
The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexure to the Boards Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.
Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.
If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.
Responsibility of Management for the Financial Statements
The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equityof the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting standards)Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.
This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection, application, implementation and maintenance of appropriate of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
The Management and Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.
Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.
Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements
Further, after audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and made operational, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with during the course of our audit.
The back-up of audit trail (edit log) has been maintained on the server physically located in India for financial year ended 31st March, 2024.
In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act.
For G R V & P K Chartered Accountant FRN : 008099S
(H. GANPATLAL KAWAD)
Partner M.No. 204840
UDIN: 24204840BKDEVR7847
Place: Bangalore Date: 30/05/2024
Annexure –A to the Independent Auditors Report on the financial statements of Archidply D?cor Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024
The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of M/s Archidply D?cor Limited ("the Company") on the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, We report that:
|Quarter
|
As per bank return (Amount
in lakhs)
|
As per books of Account (Amount
in Lakhs)
|
Difference (Amount
in Lakhs)
|
%age of Differences
|Q1
|
2,393.05
|
2,297.80
|
(95.24)
|
3.98%
|Q2
|
2,565.86
|
2,497.70
|
(68.16)
|
2.66%
|Q3
|
2,541.08
|
2,684.57
|
143.49
|
5.65%
|Q4
|
2,504.20
|
2,740.90
|
236.69
|
9.45%
However regarding loans, guarantees, and Investments to which the provision of sec 186 apply, the company has complied with the provision of the Section.
(1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the Company. Accordingly, clause (vi) of the order is not applicable to the company.
|Name of Statute
|Nature of the dues
|Disputed amount pending
|Period to which the amount relates (Financial Years)
|Forum where dispute is pending.
|Central ExciseAct
|Excise duty
|Rs 12.57 lakhs
|2011-2012
|Appellate Tribunal-Karnataka
(b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause (x)(b)of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the company.
For G R V & P K Chartered Accountants FRN: 008099S
(H. GANPATLAL KAWAD)
Partner M.No. 204840
UDIN: 24204840BKDEVR7847
Place: Bangalore Date: 30/05/2024
Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report
(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Archidply D?cor Limited of even date)
Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")
We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s Archidply D?cor Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.
Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls
The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.
Auditors Responsibility
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.
Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.
Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting
A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide
reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.
Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting
Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.
Opinion
In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting are operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.
For G R V & P K Chartered Accountants FRN: 008099S
(H. GANPATLAL KAWAD)
Partner M.No. 204840
UDIN: 24204840BKDEVR7847
Place: Bangalore Date: 30/05/2024
