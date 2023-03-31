Amkay Products Ltd Management Discussions

Industry Structure and Developments

The outlook for the global economy in 2024 is one of cautious optimism, with growth expected to be moderate but resilient in the face of continuing challenges. Indias GDP growth is estimated at 7.6% for the year ending March 31, 2024, with Moodys projecting a growth rate of 6.8% for CY 2024.

The wood industry in India plays a vital role in the countrys economic growth, particularly within the construction, furniture, and interior design sectors. Key products such as plywood, veneer, and particle boards are central to this industry, each catering to specific market demands.

Plywood is a cornerstone of the Indian wood industry, known for its strength, durability, and versatility. It is widely used in construction, furniture manufacturing, and interior paneling. The demand for plywood has surged alongside Indias booming real estate and housing sector, driven by rapid urbanization and the governments push for affordable housing under initiatives like Housing for All.

The Indian plywood market looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 297.2 Billion by 2027-28, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% during 2022-23 to 2027-28.

Veneer products, often considered a premium segment, have also seen growth. Veneer provides an aesthetically pleasing finish, enabling the use of luxurious or exotic wood appearances without the high costs associated with solid wood. The Indian market has responded well to innovations in veneer, particularly with the introduction of more affordable options that appeal to a broader consumer base.The decorative veneer market in India is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during FY 2022-28, reaching INR 4,500 crore by FY 2028. The market is driven by the rising demand for premium and aesthetic products, increasing disposable income, urbanization and changing consumer preferences.

Particle Board has gained popularity in India as a cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to solid wood and plywood. With its increasing use in the production of low-cost furniture, cabinetry, and flooring, the particle board segment is aligned with Indias sustainable growth agenda. The growing demand for affordable and functional furniture, especially among the rising middle class and in urban centers, has fueled the expansion of this segment.

Overall, the Indian wood industry is poised to be a significant player in the global market, leveraging its growth potential, government support, and a strategic focus on sustainability and innovation.

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS

The wood panel industry in India presents a mix of opportunities and threats that are shaping its future landscape, particularly in the context of the Companys focus on high-end plywood and decorative veneers. Although the market for decorative veneers has been impacted, given its luxury segment classification, the Company has responded by introducing more affordable categories of veneers and plywood, positioning itself to leverage both existing and emerging market dynamics.

Opportunities:

Growth in Housing and Government Initiatives:

The wood panel industry is poised to benefit significantly from the growth in the housing sector, supported by favorable government initiatives like Make in India, Housing for All, and the Smart Cities Mission. These policies are expected to drive demand for wood panel products across the country. Innovation and Quality Improvement:

There is a vast scope for innovation and quality enhancement within the industry. As market demand and competition intensify, companies can capitalize on these opportunities by developing superior products and adopting advanced manufacturing processes. Emerging Segments:



The industry has substantial potential to expand into emerging segments such as MDF (Medium-Density Fiberboard), particle board, and laminates. These materials are increasingly popular due to their cost-effectiveness, durability, and environmental friendliness. Eco-Friendly Products: The growing consumer preference for eco-friendly and sustainable products presents an opportunity for the Company to further emphasize its commitment to manufacturing environmentally responsible wood panels, thus aligning with global trends and consumer expectations.

Threats:

Raw Material Shortages:





The industry is currently grappling with a shortage of key raw materials, including wood logs, veneer flitches, and resin, due to global supply chain disruptions exacerbated by the wars. Import Competition:





The influx of cheaper, high-quality wood panel products from countries like China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia poses a significant threat to the domestic market. These imports are eroding the market share and profitability of local manufacturers, intensifying competitive pressures. Environmental Regulations: The industry faces stringent environmental regulations and heightened social awareness regarding the sustainability and legality of wood sources. Compliance with various standards, such as FSC certification, E1/E2 emission standards, and BIS standards, is mandatory, adding to operational complexities.

Despite these challenges, your Companys well-established brand, strong pan-India presence, and network of dedicated channel partners built over four decades serve as robust tools to withstand competition. By maintaining a steadfast commitment to quality, eco-friendly manufacturing practices, and consistent commercial policies, the Company is well-positioned to navigate market challenges and achieve its growth targets. Additionally, the introduction of product variants within the same categories ensures continued relevance and appeal in a competitive market.