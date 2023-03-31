Amkay Products Ltd Management Discussions

The outlook for the global economy in 2024 is one of cautious optimism, with growth expected to be moderate but resilient in the face of continuing challenges. Indias GDP growth is estimated at 7.6% for the year ending March 31, 2024, with Moodys projecting a growth rate of 6.8% for CY 2024.
The wood industry in India plays a vital role in the countrys economic growth, particularly within the construction, furniture, and interior design sectors. Key products such as plywood, veneer, and particle boards are central to this industry, each catering to specific market demands.
Plywood is a cornerstone of the Indian wood industry, known for its strength, durability, and versatility. It is widely used in construction, furniture manufacturing, and interior paneling. The demand for plywood has surged alongside Indias booming real estate and housing sector, driven by rapid urbanization and the governments push for affordable housing under initiatives like Housing for All.
The Indian plywood market looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 297.2 Billion by 2027-28, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% during 2022-23 to 2027-28.
Veneer products, often considered a premium segment, have also seen growth. Veneer provides an aesthetically pleasing finish, enabling the use of luxurious or exotic wood appearances without the high costs associated with solid wood. The Indian market has responded well to innovations in veneer, particularly with the introduction of more affordable options that appeal to a broader consumer base.The decorative veneer market in India is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during FY 2022-28, reaching INR 4,500 crore by FY 2028. The market is driven by the rising demand for premium and aesthetic products, increasing disposable income, urbanization and changing consumer preferences.
Particle Board has gained popularity in India as a cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to solid wood and plywood. With its increasing use in the production of low-cost furniture, cabinetry, and flooring, the particle board segment is aligned with Indias sustainable growth agenda. The growing demand for affordable and functional furniture, especially among the rising middle class and in urban centers, has fueled the expansion of this segment.
Overall, the Indian wood industry is poised to be a significant player in the global market, leveraging its growth potential, government support, and a strategic focus on sustainability and innovation.
The wood panel industry in India presents a mix of opportunities and threats that are shaping its future landscape, particularly in the context of the Companys focus on high-end plywood and decorative veneers. Although the market for decorative veneers has been impacted, given its luxury segment classification, the Company has responded by introducing more affordable categories of veneers and plywood, positioning itself to leverage both existing and emerging market dynamics.
Opportunities:
Threats:
Despite these challenges, your Companys well-established brand, strong pan-India presence, and network of dedicated channel partners built over four decades serve as robust tools to withstand competition. By maintaining a steadfast commitment to quality, eco-friendly manufacturing practices, and consistent commercial policies, the Company is well-positioned to navigate market challenges and achieve its growth targets. Additionally, the introduction of product variants within the same categories ensures continued relevance and appeal in a competitive market.
The following are relevant financial performance details with respect to the operational performance of the Company.
Salient features relating to the Profit & Loss Account:
(Rs. In Lacs)
|Particulars
|
2023-24
|Revenue from Operation
|
4725.48
|Other Income
|
117.51
|Total Revenues
|
4842.99
|Cost of Materials Consumed
|
1,730.94
|Purchases of Stock in Trade
|
1,681.32
|Changes in Inventories of Finished Goods, Work-in-progress and Stock-in-trade
|
(160.38)
|Employee benefits expense
|
486.78
|Finance Costs
|
207.63
|Depreciation & Amortization Expenses
|
175.29
|Other Expenses
|
642.63
|Total Expenditure
|
4764.20
|Profit Before Tax
|
78.78
|Tax
|
75.92
|Profit after Tax
|
2.86
During the year the Company has achieved a turnover of Rs.4725.48 lakhs and earns profit before Tax [PBT] of Rs.78.78 Lakhs and profit after taxes of Rs.2.86 lakhs. The Companys business activity fall within a single operating segment, namely ‘Wood based products. Accordingly, the disclosure requirements of Ind AS 108 - ‘Operating Segments are not applicable.
Key Financial Ratios
|
Sl. no.
|Particulars
|
31.03.2024
|
31.03.2023
|
Deviation
|
Explanation
|
a
|Debt Service Coverage Ratio
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00%
|
NA
|
b
|Interest service Coverage Ratio
|
1.41
|
1.83
|
-22.78%
|
NA
|
c
|Debt Equity Ratio
|
0.37
|
0.31
|
20.45%
|
NA
|
d
|Current Ratio
|
0.24
|
0.21
|
10.39%
|
NA
|
e
|Total Debts to Total Assets
|
10.16
|
10.57
|
-3.87%
|
NA
|
f
|Debtors Turnover Ratio
|
2.35
|
2.60
|
-9.49%
|
NA
|
g
|Inventory Turnover Ratio
|
5.68
|
6.41
|
-11.37%
|
NA
|
h
|Operating Margin(%)
|
2.74%
|
2.53%
|
8.44%
|
NA
|
i
|Net Profit Margin(%)
|
0.06%
|
1.45%
|
-95.82%
|
Decrease in Sales
& Profit
|
j
|Return on Equity Ratio
|
0.001
|
0.015
|
-96.12%
|
Decrease in Sales
& Profit
|
k
|Return on Capital Employed
|
0.04
|
0.04
|
-4.09%
|
NA
The Companys outlook remains consistent with its previous strategy: to maximize the utilization of its existing installed capacity across various product lines. Having successfully achieved this goal in the last fiscal year, the Company is focused on maintaining and further increasing this capacity utilization in the future.
The Company has established a comprehensive and integrated risk management framework, incorporating stringent norms, regulations, and a prudent control mechanism. This approach aligns with the Companys strategic goals, shareholders expectations for total returns, the Companys credit ratings, and its defined risk appetite. While the Company faces identifiable risks such as fluctuating interest rates, an unpredictable economy, a volatile business environment, and credit risk, along with uncontrollable external factors, it effectively mitigates these risks through a conservative business policy and diligent business practices.
The Company has implemented internal controls across its business processes and departments to ensure operational efficiency, adherence to internal policies, and compliance with applicable laws and regulations.
These internal controls complement external oversight mechanisms, reinforcing the integrity of the Companys operations. To further enhance this system, a full-time in-house internal auditor has been appointed, ensuring the accuracy of accounting and financial transactions and compliance with regulatory requirements.
The internal auditor regularly monitors and evaluates the Companys internal controls, with their findings and observations being reviewed by the Audit Committee.
The Companys Industrial relations at all the levels remained cordial throughout the year.
Important factors such as economic developments within the country, demand and supply conditions of the industry, input prices, changes in Government regulations, tax laws and other factors such as litigation and industrial relations, influence the Companys operations. This may lead to the Companys projections and approximate estimates to dispose them as "forward looking statements".
Though, these qualitative aspects are usually set in the framework meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. The actual results may sometimes materially differ from those expressed or implied.
FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD Of ARCHIDPLY D?COR LIMITED
Place: Bangalore Shyam Daga
Date: August 14, 2024 (Chairman)
