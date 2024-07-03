Amkay Products Ltd Summary

Amkay Products Ltd was originally incorporated as Amkay Products Private Limited on October 25, 2007 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed from Amkay Products Private Limited to Amkay Products Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 28, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai.The Company manufacture, assemble & market a comprehensive portfolio of medical devices, disposables and other HealthcareProducts like Face Mask, Alcohol Swabs, Steel/ Plastic Lancet Needles, Air Bed, Apron, Digital Thermometer, Nebulizer, Shoe Cover, BP Monitor, Pulse Oximeter, Surgeon Cap etc. used by healthcare centers, hospitals/clinics, nursing homes etc. widely spread across India. In addition, it is also engaged in branding and marketing of some of the products like Diapers, Plastic Gloves, Suction Machines etc.Amkay Products was founded in the year 2007 by the Promoter, Kashyap Pravin Mody, involved in the critical aspects of business like expansion, process and plant, finance, sales and marketing. The Company started its operations in year 2008 with manufacturing and supply of one product in a manufacturing unit taken on rent at Vasai in Mumbai. Gradually, more products were introduced to portfolio & for further product expansion, over the period, it shifted to bigger manufacturing units from where it entered into branding & trading segment also along with manufacturing.Later in 2012-13, the Company purchased manufacturing unit at Acchad Industrial Area, Thane. In 2014, it took one warehouse on rent for storage of Finished Goods and then in 2016, purchased another manufacturing unit in Thane, measuring around 6000 squarefeet, where currently it is manufacturing & supplying Bio Bags. In 2021-22, it established an additional Warehouse Facility in Thane. The Company is proposing an Initial Public Fresh Issue of 22,92,000 Equity Shares.