Board Meeting 29 Nov 2024 21 Nov 2024

Amkay Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to be held on Friday November 29 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29th November, 2024 Unaudited Financial Result for the half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

Amkay Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to be held on Thursday November 14 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 14/11/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Amkay Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 05th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 05th September, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024