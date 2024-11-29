iifl-logo-icon 1
Amkay Products Ltd Board Meeting

56.1
(-3.11%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Amkay Products CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Nov 202421 Nov 2024
Amkay Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to be held on Friday November 29 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29th November, 2024 Unaudited Financial Result for the half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20249 Nov 2024
Amkay Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to be held on Thursday November 14 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 14/11/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
Amkay Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 05th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 05th September, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
Amkay Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 at 04.00 P.M. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 29th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Amkay Products: Related News

No Record Found

