|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Nov 2024
|21 Nov 2024
|Amkay Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to be held on Friday November 29 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29th November, 2024 Unaudited Financial Result for the half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|9 Nov 2024
|Amkay Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to be held on Thursday November 14 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 14/11/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|Amkay Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 05th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 05th September, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Amkay Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 at 04.00 P.M. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 29th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.