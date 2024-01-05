Amrapali Fincap Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
45.98
0.43
-7.72
-18.33
Other operating items
Operating
45.98
0.43
-7.72
-18.33
Capital expenditure
0
18.52
0
2.5
Free cash flow
45.98
18.95
-7.72
-15.83
Equity raised
267.64
265.85
261.92
258.77
Investing
-4.4
-11.89
12.12
55.94
Financing
2.36
3.13
0.69
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
311.58
276.04
267.01
298.88
