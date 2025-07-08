iifl-logo
Amrapali Fincap Ltd Share Price Live

12.72
(4.95%)
Jan 5, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open12.72
  • Day's High12.72
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close12.12
  • Day's Low12.72
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.15
  • P/E53
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value110.98
  • EPS0.24
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17.1
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Amrapali Fincap Ltd Corporate Action

21 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

Amrapali Fincap Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Amrapali Fincap Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:36 PM
Mar-2025Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Amrapali Fincap Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.44

13.44

13.44

13.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

135.4

135.33

134.73

134.1

Net Worth

148.84

148.77

148.17

147.54

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

45.98

0.43

-7.72

-18.33

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Amrapali Fincap Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Amrapali Fincap Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Hasmukh Thakkar

Independent Director

Ganpatbhai Rawal

Independent Director

Bhumi Patel

Company Secretary

Pooja Shah

Independent Director

Linaben Trusharkumar Patel

Registered Office

19/20/21 Narayan Chambers,

3rd Floor Ashram Road,

Gujarat - 380009

Tel: 91-79-26575105-06/26581329

Website: http://www.amrapali.co.in

Email: investors@amrapali.com/compliance@amrapali.com

Registrar Office

Unit-49 Bldg-13 AB,

Off Andheri Kurla Rd, MTNL Lane Sakinaka,

Mumbai-400072

Tel: 91-22-28520461

Website: www.satellitecorporate.com

Email: service@satellitecorporate.com

Summary

Amarpali Fincap Limited was originally incorporated as Akshar Entertainment Private Limited at Ahmedabad on November 04, 2004. The name of the Company was changed to Amrapali Fincap Private Limited on...
Read More

Reports by Amrapali Fincap Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Amrapali Fincap Ltd share price today?

The Amrapali Fincap Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.72 today.

What is the Market Cap of Amrapali Fincap Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Amrapali Fincap Ltd is ₹17.10 Cr. as of 05 Jan ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Amrapali Fincap Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Amrapali Fincap Ltd is 53 and 0.11 as of 05 Jan ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Amrapali Fincap Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Amrapali Fincap Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Amrapali Fincap Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 05 Jan ‘24

What is the CAGR of Amrapali Fincap Ltd?

Amrapali Fincap Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -13.09%, 3 Years at -6.48%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Amrapali Fincap Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Amrapali Fincap Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

