Open₹12.72
Prev. Close₹12.12
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.15
Day's High₹12.72
Day's Low₹12.72
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹110.98
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17.1
P/E53
EPS0.24
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.44
13.44
13.44
13.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
135.4
135.33
134.73
134.1
Net Worth
148.84
148.77
148.17
147.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
45.98
0.43
-7.72
-18.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
927.4
|39.02
|5,76,312.93
|3,940.44
|0.6
|15,486.39
|141.6
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,017.5
|206.71
|3,22,358.82
|7.57
|0.05
|64.64
|52.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
328.8
|382.33
|2,08,895.98
|97.14
|0.15
|151.53
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
138.2
|27.75
|1,80,606.75
|1,681.87
|0.58
|6,723.9
|40.3
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
13,878.9
|119.56
|1,54,458.28
|90.72
|0.67
|138.02
|1,740.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Hasmukh Thakkar
Independent Director
Ganpatbhai Rawal
Independent Director
Bhumi Patel
Company Secretary
Pooja Shah
Independent Director
Linaben Trusharkumar Patel
19/20/21 Narayan Chambers,
3rd Floor Ashram Road,
Gujarat - 380009
Tel: 91-79-26575105-06/26581329
Website: http://www.amrapali.co.in
Email: investors@amrapali.com/compliance@amrapali.com
Unit-49 Bldg-13 AB,
Off Andheri Kurla Rd, MTNL Lane Sakinaka,
Mumbai-400072
Tel: 91-22-28520461
Website: www.satellitecorporate.com
Email: service@satellitecorporate.com
Summary
Amarpali Fincap Limited was originally incorporated as Akshar Entertainment Private Limited at Ahmedabad on November 04, 2004. The name of the Company was changed to Amrapali Fincap Private Limited on...
