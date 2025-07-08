iifl-logo
Amrapali Fincap Ltd Company Summary

12.72
(4.95%)
Jan 5, 2024

Amrapali Fincap Ltd Summary

Amarpali Fincap Limited was originally incorporated as Akshar Entertainment Private Limited at Ahmedabad on November 04, 2004. The name of the Company was changed to Amrapali Fincap Private Limited on February 16, 2010. Subsequently the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Amrapali Finacap Limited on May 06, 2015 vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation. The Company is engaged in the business of trading in Shares, Commodity, Future & Options and Financing activities. It carried out financing activities out of its own surplus funds. Earlier, it was engaged into the business of providing loan and advances. Majority of the loan and advances were provided to parties, including the companies related parties. It provides term loans to the customers and conduct credit checks for these loans as they are unsecured. The Company entered into an MOU dated April 11, 2015 with Maulesh Investment Private Limited represented by Maulesh Hasmukhbhai Shah for himself and on behalf of other directors as well as for the share holders of the Company for acquiring 100% shareholding of the Company.The payment towards share capital was already made and an application for the change in management as well as shareholding of the company has been made to RBI vide letter dated May 04, 2015. The Company is also into the business of trading in commodity and Shares mainly, trading in shares of listed entities, silver, gold and agri products. The majority turnover has been derived from trading in shares.

