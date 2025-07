The 20th Annual General Meeting of shareholders will be held on Monday, 30th September, 2024, at 11.00 am at 19,20,21, narayan Chambers, 3rd Floor, B/h Patang Hotel, Ashram Road, Ahmedabad - 380009 AGM Proceedings (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Scrutinizer Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/10/2024)