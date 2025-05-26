|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|26 May 2025
|21 May 2025
|Amrapali Fincap Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Result for the Half Year and Year ended on March 31 2025 Outcome as attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :26.05.2025)
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|Amrapali Fincap Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Result for the Half Year Ended as on September 30 2024 Result (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|Change in Designation of Ms. Linaben Trusharkumar Patel as Chairperson and Managing Director
