Amraworld Agrico Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.03
12.03
12.03
12.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.7
-1.13
-1.01
-0.47
Net Worth
11.33
10.9
11.02
11.56
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
11.33
10.9
11.02
11.56
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.62
5.78
6.06
11.57
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
5.67
5.08
4.92
-0.07
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.2
0.03
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
5.72
5.12
4.72
0
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.05
-0.04
0
-0.1
Cash
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.05
Total Assets
11.33
10.9
11.02
11.55
