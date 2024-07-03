Summary

Amraworld Agrico Limited was incorporated on June 26, 1991 as Amrapali Leminates Private Limited and thereafter, the Company name was changed to Gujarat Narmada Spinning Private Limited on June 07, 1993. Later on, the Company name was changed to Amraworld Agrico Limited on September 9, 2002. Initially, the Company had business activities in commodity trading and started trading castor seeds in 2006-07. It also trades in shares, securities, debentures, and other investments.The Company is having main objects to carry on the business of trading in agricultural products, details including precious metals, precious stones, diamonds, petroleum and energy products, and all other commodities and securities in spot markets and in future and all kinds of derivatives of all the above commodities and securities.

