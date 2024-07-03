SectorTrading
Open₹1.44
Prev. Close₹1.43
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.98
Day's High₹1.45
Day's Low₹1.36
52 Week's High₹1.69
52 Week's Low₹0.83
Book Value₹1.37
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16.36
P/E2.98
EPS0.48
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.03
12.03
12.03
12.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.7
-1.13
-1.01
-0.47
Net Worth
11.33
10.9
11.02
11.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
0
0
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.1
-0.02
-0.04
-0.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.22
-0.02
1.23
-0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
316.56
-46.85
1.55
-29.26
EBIT growth
308.77
-46.85
1.55
-29.09
Net profit growth
308.77
-46.85
1.55
-29.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nikita Vijayvergiya
Independent Director
Manisha Maneklal Patel
Independent Director
Dineshkumar Tribhovanbhai Rathod
Executive Director
Niraj Vaghela
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Amraworld Agrico Limited was incorporated on June 26, 1991 as Amrapali Leminates Private Limited and thereafter, the Company name was changed to Gujarat Narmada Spinning Private Limited on June 07, 1993. Later on, the Company name was changed to Amraworld Agrico Limited on September 9, 2002. Initially, the Company had business activities in commodity trading and started trading castor seeds in 2006-07. It also trades in shares, securities, debentures, and other investments.The Company is having main objects to carry on the business of trading in agricultural products, details including precious metals, precious stones, diamonds, petroleum and energy products, and all other commodities and securities in spot markets and in future and all kinds of derivatives of all the above commodities and securities.
The Amraworld Agrico Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.36 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Amraworld Agrico Ltd is ₹16.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Amraworld Agrico Ltd is 2.98 and 1.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Amraworld Agrico Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Amraworld Agrico Ltd is ₹0.83 and ₹1.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Amraworld Agrico Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.56%, 3 Years at -8.23%, 1 Year at 25.44%, 6 Month at -10.06%, 3 Month at 31.19% and 1 Month at 2.14%.
