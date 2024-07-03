iifl-logo-icon 1
Amraworld Agrico Ltd Share Price

1.36
(-4.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:34:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.44
  • Day's High1.45
  • 52 Wk High1.69
  • Prev. Close1.43
  • Day's Low1.36
  • 52 Wk Low 0.83
  • Turnover (lac)3.98
  • P/E2.98
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.37
  • EPS0.48
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16.36
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Amraworld Agrico Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

1.44

Prev. Close

1.43

Turnover(Lac.)

3.98

Day's High

1.45

Day's Low

1.36

52 Week's High

1.69

52 Week's Low

0.83

Book Value

1.37

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16.36

P/E

2.98

EPS

0.48

Divi. Yield

0

Amraworld Agrico Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Amraworld Agrico Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

Amraworld Agrico Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:45 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Amraworld Agrico Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.03

12.03

12.03

12.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.7

-1.13

-1.01

-0.47

Net Worth

11.33

10.9

11.02

11.56

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

0

0

-0.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.1

-0.02

-0.04

-0.04

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.22

-0.02

1.23

-0.02

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

316.56

-46.85

1.55

-29.26

EBIT growth

308.77

-46.85

1.55

-29.09

Net profit growth

308.77

-46.85

1.55

-29.55

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Amraworld Agrico Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Amraworld Agrico Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nikita Vijayvergiya

Independent Director

Manisha Maneklal Patel

Independent Director

Dineshkumar Tribhovanbhai Rathod

Executive Director

Niraj Vaghela

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Amraworld Agrico Ltd

Summary

Amraworld Agrico Limited was incorporated on June 26, 1991 as Amrapali Leminates Private Limited and thereafter, the Company name was changed to Gujarat Narmada Spinning Private Limited on June 07, 1993. Later on, the Company name was changed to Amraworld Agrico Limited on September 9, 2002. Initially, the Company had business activities in commodity trading and started trading castor seeds in 2006-07. It also trades in shares, securities, debentures, and other investments.The Company is having main objects to carry on the business of trading in agricultural products, details including precious metals, precious stones, diamonds, petroleum and energy products, and all other commodities and securities in spot markets and in future and all kinds of derivatives of all the above commodities and securities.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Amraworld Agrico Ltd share price today?

The Amraworld Agrico Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.36 today.

What is the Market Cap of Amraworld Agrico Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Amraworld Agrico Ltd is ₹16.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Amraworld Agrico Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Amraworld Agrico Ltd is 2.98 and 1.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Amraworld Agrico Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Amraworld Agrico Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Amraworld Agrico Ltd is ₹0.83 and ₹1.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Amraworld Agrico Ltd?

Amraworld Agrico Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.56%, 3 Years at -8.23%, 1 Year at 25.44%, 6 Month at -10.06%, 3 Month at 31.19% and 1 Month at 2.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Amraworld Agrico Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Amraworld Agrico Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Amraworld Agrico Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

