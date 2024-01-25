iifl-logo
iifl-logo

AMS Polymers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

25.77
(4.97%)
Jan 25, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR AMS Polymers Ltd

AMS Polymers FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.08

0.08

0

0.01

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.06

0

0

Tax paid

-0.02

0

0

-0.07

Working capital

0.18

-0.32

3.57

-0.29

Other operating items

Operating

0.23

-0.3

3.58

-0.34

Capital expenditure

0.06

0.05

0

0

Free cash flow

0.29

-0.25

3.58

-0.34

Equity raised

-0.29

-0.5

-0.58

-0.46

Investing

0

0

-0.1

0.18

Financing

6.13

6.44

3.42

0.04

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

6.12

5.67

6.32

-0.59

AMS Polymers : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR AMS Polymers Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.