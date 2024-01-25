AMS Polymers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.08
0.08
0
0.01
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.06
0
0
Tax paid
-0.02
0
0
-0.07
Working capital
0.18
-0.32
3.57
-0.29
Other operating items
Operating
0.23
-0.3
3.58
-0.34
Capital expenditure
0.06
0.05
0
0
Free cash flow
0.29
-0.25
3.58
-0.34
Equity raised
-0.29
-0.5
-0.58
-0.46
Investing
0
0
-0.1
0.18
Financing
6.13
6.44
3.42
0.04
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6.12
5.67
6.32
-0.59
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.