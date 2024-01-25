iifl-logo
iifl-logo

AMS Polymers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

25.77
(4.97%)
Jan 25, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR AMS Polymers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

30.92

28.37

0.92

0.18

yoy growth (%)

8.98

2,962.24

399.97

-92.14

Raw materials

-29.14

-26.19

-0.87

-0.09

As % of sales

94.25

92.31

94.41

52.67

Employee costs

-1.41

-0.93

-0.04

-0.03

As % of sales

4.56

3.3

4.47

16.68

Other costs

-0.69

-0.88

-0.11

-0.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.24

3.13

12.74

66.26

Operating profit

-0.32

0.35

-0.1

-0.06

OPM

-1.05

1.24

-11.64

-35.62

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.06

0

0

Interest expense

-0.15

-0.21

-9.76

-4.77

Other income

0.58

0

0.11

0.07

Profit before tax

0.08

0.08

0

0.01

Taxes

-0.02

0

0

-0.07

Tax rate

-26

-11.03

246.3

-661.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.06

0.07

0.01

-0.05

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.06

0.07

0.01

-0.05

yoy growth (%)

-8.34

508.76

-119.91

-971.8

NPM

0.21

0.25

1.28

-32.25

AMS Polymers : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR AMS Polymers Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.