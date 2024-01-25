Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
30.92
28.37
0.92
0.18
yoy growth (%)
8.98
2,962.24
399.97
-92.14
Raw materials
-29.14
-26.19
-0.87
-0.09
As % of sales
94.25
92.31
94.41
52.67
Employee costs
-1.41
-0.93
-0.04
-0.03
As % of sales
4.56
3.3
4.47
16.68
Other costs
-0.69
-0.88
-0.11
-0.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.24
3.13
12.74
66.26
Operating profit
-0.32
0.35
-0.1
-0.06
OPM
-1.05
1.24
-11.64
-35.62
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.06
0
0
Interest expense
-0.15
-0.21
-9.76
-4.77
Other income
0.58
0
0.11
0.07
Profit before tax
0.08
0.08
0
0.01
Taxes
-0.02
0
0
-0.07
Tax rate
-26
-11.03
246.3
-661.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.06
0.07
0.01
-0.05
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.06
0.07
0.01
-0.05
yoy growth (%)
-8.34
508.76
-119.91
-971.8
NPM
0.21
0.25
1.28
-32.25
