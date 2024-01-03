Amwill Health Care Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.03
0.03
0.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
4.57
1.46
-1.12
Net Worth
4.6
1.49
-1.09
Minority Interest
Debt
0.04
0.12
0.12
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.64
1.61
-0.97
Fixed Assets
0.52
0.44
0.8
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.1
0.06
0.03
Networking Capital
-2.84
-1.3
-1.85
Inventories
3.18
2.06
2.5
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.23
0.88
4.41
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.51
0.74
0.5
Sundry Creditors
-5.18
-2.43
-5.07
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.58
-2.55
-4.19
Cash
6.85
2.41
0.05
Total Assets
4.63
1.61
-0.96
