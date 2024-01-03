iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Amwill Health Care Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Amwill Health Care Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.03

0.03

0.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

4.57

1.46

-1.12

Net Worth

4.6

1.49

-1.09

Minority Interest

Debt

0.04

0.12

0.12

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.64

1.61

-0.97

Fixed Assets

0.52

0.44

0.8

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.1

0.06

0.03

Networking Capital

-2.84

-1.3

-1.85

Inventories

3.18

2.06

2.5

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

1.23

0.88

4.41

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.51

0.74

0.5

Sundry Creditors

-5.18

-2.43

-5.07

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.58

-2.55

-4.19

Cash

6.85

2.41

0.05

Total Assets

4.63

1.61

-0.96

Amwill Health Care Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Amwill Health Care Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.