Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,743.9
|151.71
|4,18,228.08
|1,181.05
|0.77
|5,985.33
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
5,622.5
|80.58
|1,48,022.63
|518
|0.54
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,437.85
|25.67
|1,19,474.38
|1,438.15
|0.88
|4,134.87
|360.73
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,209.5
|60.47
|1,10,301.18
|485
|0.86
|2,330
|222.38
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
DRREDDY
1,205.3
|19.6
|1,01,599.46
|849.4
|0.66
|4,997.8
|322.47
