Andhra Bank Merged Cash Flow Statement

9.1
(-3.19%)
Mar 19, 2020

Andhra Bank Merged

Andhra Bank Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

7,755.44

1,771.83

-2,948.88

3,616.42

Other operating items

Operating

7,755.44

1,771.83

-2,948.88

3,616.42

Capital expenditure

173.38

224.27

1,806.23

160.79

Free cash flow

7,928.82

1,996.1

-1,142.65

3,777.21

Equity raised

20,998.73

19,886.84

17,742.89

16,124.33

Investing

5,833.3

8,055.98

451.58

7,724.22

Financing

3,68,883.24

3,31,363.21

3,05,019.49

2,73,746.45

Dividends paid

0

34.06

120.57

64.86

Net in cash

4,03,644.09

3,61,336.19

3,22,191.89

3,01,437.07

