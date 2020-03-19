Andhra Bank Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
7,755.44
1,771.83
-2,948.88
3,616.42
Other operating items
Operating
7,755.44
1,771.83
-2,948.88
3,616.42
Capital expenditure
173.38
224.27
1,806.23
160.79
Free cash flow
7,928.82
1,996.1
-1,142.65
3,777.21
Equity raised
20,998.73
19,886.84
17,742.89
16,124.33
Investing
5,833.3
8,055.98
451.58
7,724.22
Financing
3,68,883.24
3,31,363.21
3,05,019.49
2,73,746.45
Dividends paid
0
34.06
120.57
64.86
Net in cash
4,03,644.09
3,61,336.19
3,22,191.89
3,01,437.07
