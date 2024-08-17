iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Andhra Bank Merged Share Price

9.1
(-3.19%)
Mar 19, 2020|03:57:34 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Andhra Bank Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

9.35

Prev. Close

9.4

Turnover(Lac.)

101.84

Day's High

9.6

Day's Low

8.8

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,816.94

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Andhra Bank Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Andhra Bank(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Andhra Bank(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:11 AM
Mar-2020Dec-2019Sep-2019Jun-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 88.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 88.24%

Non-Promoter- 3.84%

Institutions: 3.83%

Non-Institutions: 7.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Andhra Bank Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

3,095.54

2,884.49

1,198.83

681.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9,132.36

10,280.64

9,619.45

10,685.5

Net Worth

12,227.9

13,165.13

10,818.28

11,366.66

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

7,755.44

1,771.83

-2,948.88

3,616.42

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Excise Duty

-

-

-

-

-

Net Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Other Operating Income

-

-

-

-

-

Other Income

-

-

-

-

-

View Annually Results

Andhra Bank Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Andhra Bank Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Nominee (RBI)

E E Karthak

Director(Shareholders)

Krishna Kumar Aravamudan

Director(Shareholders)

Sivakumar Gopalan

Nominee (Govt)

Anjana Dube

Executive Director

Kul Bhushan Jain

Director(PartTime NonOfficial)

Balgopal Mahapatra

Company Secretary

Raghuram Mallela

Managing Director & CEO

J Packirisamy

Nominee (RBI)

P J Thomas

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Andhra Bank Merged

Summary

Andhra Bank (AB) was founded by the eminent freedom fighter and a multifaceted genius, Dr. Bhogaraju Pattabhi Sitaramayya. The Bank was registered in 20th November 1923 and commenced its business in 28th November 1923. The bank offers innovative and need based financial products and services using state-of -the art technology. As on 31 March 2019, the bank had 6,687 Delivery Channels consisting of 2,885 Branches, 4 Extension Counters, and 3,798 ATMs including BNAs/ CRs spread over 26 States and 3 Union Territories. The bank has 44 Specialized Branches catering to the needs of the specific segments of clientele. The bank also has one representative (overseas) Office at Dubai (U.A.E) (opened in May 2006). Andhra Bank is a pioneer in Credit Card Business, both as issuer and acquirer (merchant business) since 1981.Andhra Bank, Bank of Baroda and Indian Overseas Bank jointly own a banking unit in Malaysia. Andra Bank the Banks stake in the venture is 25%. The joint venture viz. INDIA INTERNATIONAL BANK (MALAYSIA) BHD commenced business on 11 July 2012.Andhra Bank is an Authorised Dealer; to deal in foreign exchange business through 56 designated B category branches of the Bank. The bank has speed remittance arrangements with an Exchange House based in Gulf. Andhra Bank has a joint venture in insurance with Bank of Baroda and Legal and General Plc of UK named India First Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Andhra Banks stake in the venture is 30% while Bank of Baroda holds 44% and Legal and Ge
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Andhra Bank Merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.