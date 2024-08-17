SectorBanks
Open₹9.35
Prev. Close₹9.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹101.84
Day's High₹9.6
Day's Low₹8.8
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,816.94
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
3,095.54
2,884.49
1,198.83
681.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9,132.36
10,280.64
9,619.45
10,685.5
Net Worth
12,227.9
13,165.13
10,818.28
11,366.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
7,755.44
1,771.83
-2,948.88
3,616.42
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFCBANK
1,749.2
|20.31
|13,37,919.84
|16,820.97
|1.11
|74,016.91
|601.75
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICIBANK
1,265.05
|20.4
|8,93,378.5
|11,745.88
|0.79
|40,537.38
|360.94
State Bank of India
SBIN
793.4
|10.06
|7,08,168.6
|18,331.44
|1.73
|1,13,870.56
|439.23
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,838.65
|26.03
|3,65,654.96
|3,343.72
|0.11
|13,216.27
|556.51
Axis Bank Ltd
AXISBANK
1,084.9
|12.83
|3,35,570.52
|6,917.57
|0.09
|30,419.86
|532.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Nominee (RBI)
E E Karthak
Director(Shareholders)
Krishna Kumar Aravamudan
Director(Shareholders)
Sivakumar Gopalan
Nominee (Govt)
Anjana Dube
Executive Director
Kul Bhushan Jain
Director(PartTime NonOfficial)
Balgopal Mahapatra
Company Secretary
Raghuram Mallela
Managing Director & CEO
J Packirisamy
Nominee (RBI)
P J Thomas
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Andhra Bank Merged
Summary
Andhra Bank (AB) was founded by the eminent freedom fighter and a multifaceted genius, Dr. Bhogaraju Pattabhi Sitaramayya. The Bank was registered in 20th November 1923 and commenced its business in 28th November 1923. The bank offers innovative and need based financial products and services using state-of -the art technology. As on 31 March 2019, the bank had 6,687 Delivery Channels consisting of 2,885 Branches, 4 Extension Counters, and 3,798 ATMs including BNAs/ CRs spread over 26 States and 3 Union Territories. The bank has 44 Specialized Branches catering to the needs of the specific segments of clientele. The bank also has one representative (overseas) Office at Dubai (U.A.E) (opened in May 2006). Andhra Bank is a pioneer in Credit Card Business, both as issuer and acquirer (merchant business) since 1981.Andhra Bank, Bank of Baroda and Indian Overseas Bank jointly own a banking unit in Malaysia. Andra Bank the Banks stake in the venture is 25%. The joint venture viz. INDIA INTERNATIONAL BANK (MALAYSIA) BHD commenced business on 11 July 2012.Andhra Bank is an Authorised Dealer; to deal in foreign exchange business through 56 designated B category branches of the Bank. The bank has speed remittance arrangements with an Exchange House based in Gulf. Andhra Bank has a joint venture in insurance with Bank of Baroda and Legal and General Plc of UK named India First Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Andhra Banks stake in the venture is 30% while Bank of Baroda holds 44% and Legal and Ge
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.