Andhra Bank Merged Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2019
|Sept-2019
|Jun-2019
|Mar-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
Total Income
5,919.14
5,886.48
5,723.6
5,813.06
5,609.43
Total Expenditure
-
-
-
-
-
PBIDT
-
-
-
-
-
Interest
-
-
-
-
-
PBDT
-
-
-
-
-
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
-
-
-
-
-
Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
184.54
56.24
39.49
-1,206.09
-566.08
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
184.54
56.24
39.49
-1,206.09
-566.08
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.62
0.19
0.13
-6.74
-3.37
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
2,984.49
2,984.49
2,984.49
2,884.49
1,738.82
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
68.07
67.22
68.11
37.21
55.07
PBDTM(%)
4.92
2.32
2.32
-24.37
-8.59
PATM(%)
3.48
0.91
0.67
-24.57
-11.78
