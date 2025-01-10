Anjani Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.14
10.14
10.14
10.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.53
4.05
2.37
3.16
Net Worth
14.67
14.19
12.51
13.3
Minority Interest
Debt
0
6.9
6.11
7.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.02
0.02
0
0.01
Total Liabilities
14.69
21.11
18.62
20.4
Fixed Assets
0.13
0.14
0.14
0.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.37
10.37
10.37
10.37
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.23
0
Networking Capital
0.07
5.25
2.28
1.99
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.06
0.06
0.07
0.17
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.38
5.58
2.51
2.01
Sundry Creditors
-0.22
-0.21
-0.21
-0.07
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.15
-0.18
-0.09
-0.12
Cash
4.13
5.37
4.69
4.91
Total Assets
14.7
21.13
17.71
17.42
