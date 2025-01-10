iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Anjani Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

13.55
(1.04%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Anjani Finance Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.14

10.14

10.14

10.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.53

4.05

2.37

3.16

Net Worth

14.67

14.19

12.51

13.3

Minority Interest

Debt

0

6.9

6.11

7.09

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.02

0.02

0

0.01

Total Liabilities

14.69

21.11

18.62

20.4

Fixed Assets

0.13

0.14

0.14

0.15

Intangible Assets

Investments

10.37

10.37

10.37

10.37

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.23

0

Networking Capital

0.07

5.25

2.28

1.99

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.06

0.06

0.07

0.17

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.38

5.58

2.51

2.01

Sundry Creditors

-0.22

-0.21

-0.21

-0.07

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.15

-0.18

-0.09

-0.12

Cash

4.13

5.37

4.69

4.91

Total Assets

14.7

21.13

17.71

17.42

Anjani Finance : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Anjani Finance Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.