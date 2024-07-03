iifl-logo-icon 1
Anjani Finance Ltd Share Price

13.5
(0.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:04:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open13.33
  • Day's High13.94
  • 52 Wk High20.15
  • Prev. Close13.44
  • Day's Low13.2
  • 52 Wk Low 9.61
  • Turnover (lac)0.26
  • P/E48
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value14.63
  • EPS0.28
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13.69
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Anjani Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

13.33

Prev. Close

13.44

Turnover(Lac.)

0.26

Day's High

13.94

Day's Low

13.2

52 Week's High

20.15

52 Week's Low

9.61

Book Value

14.63

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.69

P/E

48

EPS

0.28

Divi. Yield

0

Anjani Finance Ltd Corporate Action

16 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

13 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Anjani Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Anjani Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.87%

Non-Promoter- 47.12%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 47.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Anjani Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.14

10.14

10.14

10.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.53

4.05

2.37

3.16

Net Worth

14.67

14.19

12.51

13.3

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.37

-0.95

0.59

-0.48

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0.86

0.95

0.93

0.87

0.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.86

0.95

0.93

0.87

0.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.41

0.45

0.48

0.43

0.4

Anjani Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Anjani Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sanjaykumar Agarwal

Director

Kalpana Jain

Independent Director

Ankur Agarwal

Company Secretary

Nasir Khan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Anjani Finance Ltd

Summary

Anjani Finance Limited was incorporated in 1989 with the name Gujarat Guaranty & Financials Limited. The name of the Company was changed from Gujarat Guaranty & Financials Limited to Anjani Finance Ltd effective from September 04, 2006. The Company operates as a non banking finance company in India. It engaged in trading in shares and securities. It is running a wind energy generation plant and supplies energy to Rajasthan Power Procurement Company under the Purchase Power Agreement.The Company was mainly incorporated with the objects to provide money with or without security to such persons or bodies corporate and to acquire, hold, sell, buy or otherwise deal in any shares, stocks, debentures, bonds, mortgages, obligations and other securities. The Company is listed with Bombay Stock Exchange, Mumbai. Company is working under Flagship of Agarwal Group.Agarwal Group is a well known group in M.P., at Indore, it was established in 1975 under the able vision and leadership of its promoters. The Group diversified into various activities like Trading Industries, Education, and Entertainment sector viz trading of Coal, Lignite, Transportation, Warehousing, Finance, Real Estate and Leasing, Packaging, Industry, Flour Mill, Cold Storage, International Standards of Schools and Institute of Technology, Village Resort and generation of Electricity by setting up a Wind Energy Mill.
Company FAQs

What is the Anjani Finance Ltd share price today?

The Anjani Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Anjani Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Anjani Finance Ltd is ₹13.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Anjani Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Anjani Finance Ltd is 48 and 0.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Anjani Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Anjani Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Anjani Finance Ltd is ₹9.61 and ₹20.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Anjani Finance Ltd?

Anjani Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 65.58%, 3 Years at 17.67%, 1 Year at 37.14%, 6 Month at 3.78%, 3 Month at 9.71% and 1 Month at -0.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Anjani Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Anjani Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.87 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 47.13 %

