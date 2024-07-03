SectorFinance
Open₹13.33
Prev. Close₹13.44
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.26
Day's High₹13.94
Day's Low₹13.2
52 Week's High₹20.15
52 Week's Low₹9.61
Book Value₹14.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.69
P/E48
EPS0.28
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.14
10.14
10.14
10.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.53
4.05
2.37
3.16
Net Worth
14.67
14.19
12.51
13.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.37
-0.95
0.59
-0.48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0.86
0.95
0.93
0.87
0.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.86
0.95
0.93
0.87
0.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.41
0.45
0.48
0.43
0.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sanjaykumar Agarwal
Director
Kalpana Jain
Independent Director
Ankur Agarwal
Company Secretary
Nasir Khan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Anjani Finance Ltd
Summary
Anjani Finance Limited was incorporated in 1989 with the name Gujarat Guaranty & Financials Limited. The name of the Company was changed from Gujarat Guaranty & Financials Limited to Anjani Finance Ltd effective from September 04, 2006. The Company operates as a non banking finance company in India. It engaged in trading in shares and securities. It is running a wind energy generation plant and supplies energy to Rajasthan Power Procurement Company under the Purchase Power Agreement.The Company was mainly incorporated with the objects to provide money with or without security to such persons or bodies corporate and to acquire, hold, sell, buy or otherwise deal in any shares, stocks, debentures, bonds, mortgages, obligations and other securities. The Company is listed with Bombay Stock Exchange, Mumbai. Company is working under Flagship of Agarwal Group.Agarwal Group is a well known group in M.P., at Indore, it was established in 1975 under the able vision and leadership of its promoters. The Group diversified into various activities like Trading Industries, Education, and Entertainment sector viz trading of Coal, Lignite, Transportation, Warehousing, Finance, Real Estate and Leasing, Packaging, Industry, Flour Mill, Cold Storage, International Standards of Schools and Institute of Technology, Village Resort and generation of Electricity by setting up a Wind Energy Mill.
The Anjani Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Anjani Finance Ltd is ₹13.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Anjani Finance Ltd is 48 and 0.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Anjani Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Anjani Finance Ltd is ₹9.61 and ₹20.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Anjani Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 65.58%, 3 Years at 17.67%, 1 Year at 37.14%, 6 Month at 3.78%, 3 Month at 9.71% and 1 Month at -0.07%.
