|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|16 Dec 2024
|8 Jan 2025
|Notice of Extraordinary General Meting will be held on wednesday 8 january 2025 Intimation of Date of Book Closure and Intimation of EGM of the company will be held on wednesday , January 08, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/12/2024) We are pleased to submit Proceeding of the EGM of the Company held on 8h january 2025 at 3.00 P.M. through physical and VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/01/2025) We are submitting herewith declaration of voting result of EGM of the company along with scrutinizer Report We are submitting herewith outcome of EGM of the Company held on Wednesday , January 08, 2025 at 3.00 PM through Physical and VC/OAVM also Intimation of Execution of the Agreement of sale of the windmill (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.01.2025)
