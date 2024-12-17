iifl-logo-icon 1
Anjani Finance Ltd EGM

13.74
(-0.43%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Anjani Finance CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM16 Dec 20248 Jan 2025
Notice of Extraordinary General Meting will be held on wednesday 8 january 2025 Intimation of Date of Book Closure and Intimation of EGM of the company will be held on wednesday , January 08, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/12/2024) We are pleased to submit Proceeding of the EGM of the Company held on 8h january 2025 at 3.00 P.M. through physical and VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/01/2025) We are submitting herewith declaration of voting result of EGM of the company along with scrutinizer Report We are submitting herewith outcome of EGM of the Company held on Wednesday , January 08, 2025 at 3.00 PM through Physical and VC/OAVM also Intimation of Execution of the Agreement of sale of the windmill (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.01.2025)

Anjani Finance: Related News

No Record Found

