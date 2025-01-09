Anjani Finance Ltd Management Discussions

The Management of the company presents its analysis report covering performance and outlook of the company. The report has been prepared in compliance with corporate governance requirement as laid down in Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule IV: -

The Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC) in private sector in India is represented by a large number of small and medium sized companies with regional focus. Over the years, our company has steadily broadened its business activities to cover a wide spectrum of services in the financial intermediation space with the basic focus on investment & finance.

Your company has reduced its operational cost and carefully evaluating investments. The company has no NPA account and no bad debts for the period ended on 31st March 2023.

The Company has a proper and adequate system of internal control to ensure that all activities are monitored and controlled against any unauthorized use or disposition of assets. The audit committee of the Board of Directors reviews the adequacy of internal control.

Considering companys current business activities enterprise resource planning Module-SAP is not practically feasible and financially viable for the company. Companys current business activity does not require any technology up gradation or modernization.

Statements in Management Discussion and Analysis, describing the companys objectives, projections and estimates are forward looking statements and progressive within the meaning of applicable security laws and regulations. Actual results may vary from those expressed or implied, depending upon economic conditions, Government policies and other incidental factors.

a. OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS :

The companys management reveals that the corporate and finance sector has good potential because of the companys approach of hassle free financing, Tax motivations by the government and optimistic capital market. On the above assumptions, the company is going in the positive direction.

Further, a major threat appears to be on account of further increase in interest rates trends in takes over of loans, which might affect the profitability of the company. However, your company is confident of facing the challenges and is optimistic about the sustenance of this finance segment for quite a long time

b) SEGMENT-WISE PERFORMANCE:

The Company belongs to only one segment. The details of performance are given under respective head in Financial Statement.

c) OUTLOOK :

According to the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, a Company is obliged to present its future outlook in its Corporate Governance Report. Your Companys estimates for future business development are based both on its customers forecasts and on the Companys own assessments.

d) RISK AND CONCERN :

Though the management of the Company is quite meticulous about the security and recovery aspect of each finance file, which reflects from the fact that the overall NPA is NIL during the year Your Company will continue to adopt strategies to register significant increase in business volumes and would intimate still more concentrated efforts to maintain the NPA level to its minimum.

e) INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS & THEIR ADEQUACY :

The Company has a proper and adequate Internal Control System to ensure that all assets are safeguarded, and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition, and that transaction are authorized, recorded and reported correctly. The Company, in consultation with its Statutory Auditors, periodically reviews and ensures the adequacy of Internal Control Procedures for the orderly conduct of business and also includes a review to ensure overall adherence to management policies and applicable laws & regulations. Cost control measures, especially on major cost determinants, have been implemented.

f) DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO

OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE :

Your Company discusses the financial performance of the Company with respect to its operational performances.

g) MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCE

DEVELOPMENTS/INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT, INCLUDING NUMBER OF PEOPLE EMPLOYED :

During the year under review, the Company continued its emphasis on Human Resource Development as one of the critical areas of its operation.

Executives and officers of the Company having high potential in the field of Finance, Accounts and Computer were regularly visiting at branch offices with a view to update their knowledge and to keep them abreast of the present-day finance scenario for meeting the challenges ahead.

Further, the Company also organizes annually, training programme(s) at its Head Office and other places, for face-to-face interaction of all branch personnel with head office personnel. +

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

Key Ratio 2022-2023 2021-2022 Variances Comments for Variation in ratio above 25 % Debtors turnover ratio 6.85 3.86 2.99 - Inventory turnover ratio NA NA NA - Interest coverage ratio 1.90 (0.98) 2.88 - Current ratio 2.95 2.85 0.10 - Debt Equity ratio 0.49 0.49 - - Operating profit margin (%) 195.28 (31.57) 226.85 Due to Provision of NPA reserved Net profit margin (%) 119.94 (56.28) 176.22 Due to Provision of NPA reserved Return on net worth ( Any Change ) 11.86 (6.31) 18.17 -

h) COMPANYS CORPORATE WEBSITE

The Companys website - https://anjanifin.com is a comprehensive reference on Anjanis management, vision, mission, policies, corporate governance, corporate sustainability, investor relations, sales network, updates and news. The section “Others” under “Disclosures” serves to inform the shareholders, by giving complete financial details, shareholding patterns, corporate governance report, corporate benefits, information relating to stock exchanges, registrars & transfer agents and frequently asked questions etc. Investors can also submit their queries and get feedback through online interactive forms.

OTHER DISCLOSURE:

a) Disclosure regarding materially significant related party transactions:

None of the transaction with any of the related parties were in conflict with the interest of the Company. Attention of members is drawn to the disclosure of transactions with the related parties set out in Notes on Accounts, forming part of the Annual report. None of the transactions with any of the related parties were in conflict with the interest of the Company.

b) Disclosure of non-compliance by the Company:

There has been no instance of non-compliance on any matter related to the capital markets, during the last two years.

c) The company had constituted the Vigil Mechanism and the details of its establishment are disclosed on the website of the company which can be accessed through: www.anjanifin.com and affirmation that no personnel have been denied access to the Audit Committee.

d) Details of compliance with mandatory requirement and adoption of the non mandatory requirement.

The Company has made all the compliances of mandatory requirements as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as may be applicable to the company from time to time.

The Company also complying with certain non-mandatory requirements wherever the management considers appropriate in the best corporate governance practice

e) The company does not have any Material Subsidiary; hence the company has not formulated policy for the same.

e) Discretionary Requirements under Regulation 27 of Listing Regulation

The status of compliance with discretionary recommendations of the Regulation 27 of the Listing Regulations with Stock Exchanges is provided below:

1. Shareholders Rights: As the quarterly and half yearly Unaudited Financial Statement are published in the newspapers and are also posted on the Companys website, the same are not being sent to the shareholders.

2. Modified Opinion in Auditors Report: The Companys financial statement for the year 20222023 does not contain any modified audit opinion.

3. Reporting of Internal Auditor: The Internal Auditor reports to the Audit Committee.

f) Policy on Related Party Transaction disclosed on the website of the company can be accessed through Web link: www.anjanifin.com..

g) Certificate from Practicing Company Secretary for Non Dis-qualification of Directors:

As required under Part C of Schedule V of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, the Company has obtained a certificate from CS Sahive Alam Khan (FCS 11411, CP No.16581), proprietor of Alam Khan & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries, certifying that none of the Directors on the Board of the Company have been debarred or disqualified from being appointed or continuing as directors of the Company by the SEBI/ Ministry of Corporate Affairs or any such statutory authority is attached as Annexure to the Corporate Governance Report

i) Whether the Board had not accepted any recommendation of any Committee of the Board, which is mandatorily required, in the relevant financial year:

There are no such instances where, the Board had not accepted any recommendation of any committee of the Board.

j) Total fees for all services paid by the company and its subsidiary on a consolidated basis, to the statutory auditors and all entities in the network of which the statutory auditor is a part :

The company does not have any subsidiary company.

k) Disclosures in relation to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013:

The Company has in place an effective mechanism for dealing with complaints relating to sexual harassment at workplace