Board Meeting 13 Dec 2024 13 Dec 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. December 13, 2024, has inter-alia, considered and approved the following subject to approval of the upcoming EGM of members

Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

ANJANI FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) and 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 We are pleased to inform that Meeting of the Board of directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday the 25th day of October 2024 at 3.00 P.M. at Registered office of the company to consider and approve the following businesses. This is in continuation of our letter dated 15th October, 2024, we hereby inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on Friday 25th day of October 2024 and following decisions were taken: (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

ANJANI FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) and 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 We are pleased to inform that Meeting of the Board of directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday the 12th day of August 2024 at 3.00 P.M. at Registered office of the company to consider and approve the following businesses: 1. To consider & approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. To take on record the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors on the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. 3. To consider the other Routine Business items if any. Submission of Outcomes of Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Monday 12th day of August 2024 at 3.00 p.m. and concluded at 3.45 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 18 May 2024

ANJANI FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) and 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 We are pleased to inform that Meeting of the Board of directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday the 29th day of May 2024 at 3.00 P.M. at Registered office of the company . This is in continuation of our letter dated May 18, 2024 regarding intimation for Board meeting for consideration and approval of the Quarterly/Yearly Audited Financial Results for the quarter/ year ended on March 31, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, We are pleased to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Wednesday, 29th day of May 2024 at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 3:30 P.M. and the following decisions were taken: Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Revised Audited Standalone and financial Result with impact of Audit Qualification (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/06/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 23 Jan 2024