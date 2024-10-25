iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Anjani Finance Ltd Board Meeting

13.49
(0.22%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Anjani Finance CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Dec 202413 Dec 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. December 13, 2024, has inter-alia, considered and approved the following subject to approval of the upcoming EGM of members
Board Meeting25 Oct 202415 Oct 2024
ANJANI FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) and 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 We are pleased to inform that Meeting of the Board of directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday the 25th day of October 2024 at 3.00 P.M. at Registered office of the company to consider and approve the following businesses. This is in continuation of our letter dated 15th October, 2024, we hereby inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on Friday 25th day of October 2024 and following decisions were taken: (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
ANJANI FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) and 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 We are pleased to inform that Meeting of the Board of directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday the 12th day of August 2024 at 3.00 P.M. at Registered office of the company to consider and approve the following businesses: 1. To consider & approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. To take on record the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors on the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. 3. To consider the other Routine Business items if any. Submission of Outcomes of Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Monday 12th day of August 2024 at 3.00 p.m. and concluded at 3.45 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202418 May 2024
ANJANI FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) and 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 We are pleased to inform that Meeting of the Board of directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday the 29th day of May 2024 at 3.00 P.M. at Registered office of the company . This is in continuation of our letter dated May 18, 2024 regarding intimation for Board meeting for consideration and approval of the Quarterly/Yearly Audited Financial Results for the quarter/ year ended on March 31, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, We are pleased to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Wednesday, 29th day of May 2024 at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 3:30 P.M. and the following decisions were taken: Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Revised Audited Standalone and financial Result with impact of Audit Qualification (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/06/2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202423 Jan 2024
ANJANI FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) and 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 We are pleased to inform that Meeting of the Board of directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday the 5th day of February 2024 at 3.00 P.M. at Registered office of the company situated at The Agarwal Corporate House 1 Sanjana Park Bicholi Mardana Road Indore 452016 M.P inter alia Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 we are pleased to submit the Unaudited Result for quarter and Nine month ended December 2023. We are pleased to inform you that a meeting of the board of directors of the company was held on Monday 5th day of February 2024 at 3.00 P.M. and concluded at 3:20 PM the following decisions were taken. 1. To consider & approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Statements of the company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. 2. To take on record the Limited Review report of the Statutory Auditors on the Standalone Un- Audited Financial Statements of the company for the quarter ended and nine months ended 31st December 2023. 3. To consider the other routine business. You are requested to please take on record the said information. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.02.2024)

Anjani Finance: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Anjani Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.