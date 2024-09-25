|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Sep 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|Submission of 35th Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 Proceeding of The 35 th AGM of Anjani Finance Limited held on 25th Sept 20241 Through VC and OAVM AT 3.00 P.M. and Concluded AT 3.12 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.09.2024) Revised Result of Remote evoting and scrutinizer Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024)
