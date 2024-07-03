Anjani Finance Ltd Summary

Anjani Finance Limited was incorporated in 1989 with the name Gujarat Guaranty & Financials Limited. The name of the Company was changed from Gujarat Guaranty & Financials Limited to Anjani Finance Ltd effective from September 04, 2006. The Company operates as a non banking finance company in India. It engaged in trading in shares and securities. It is running a wind energy generation plant and supplies energy to Rajasthan Power Procurement Company under the Purchase Power Agreement.The Company was mainly incorporated with the objects to provide money with or without security to such persons or bodies corporate and to acquire, hold, sell, buy or otherwise deal in any shares, stocks, debentures, bonds, mortgages, obligations and other securities. The Company is listed with Bombay Stock Exchange, Mumbai. Company is working under Flagship of Agarwal Group.Agarwal Group is a well known group in M.P., at Indore, it was established in 1975 under the able vision and leadership of its promoters. The Group diversified into various activities like Trading Industries, Education, and Entertainment sector viz trading of Coal, Lignite, Transportation, Warehousing, Finance, Real Estate and Leasing, Packaging, Industry, Flour Mill, Cold Storage, International Standards of Schools and Institute of Technology, Village Resort and generation of Electricity by setting up a Wind Energy Mill.