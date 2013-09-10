Ankur Drugs & Pharma Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
276.67
19.34
19.34
28.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-38.36
269.13
337.94
243.01
Net Worth
238.31
288.47
357.28
271.65
Minority Interest
Debt
856.67
1,157.17
950.41
744.7
Deferred Tax Liability Net
73.11
56.91
36.28
24.27
Total Liabilities
1,168.09
1,502.55
1,343.97
1,040.62
Fixed Assets
1,425.17
1,504.82
1,490.29
612.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.1
0.1
0.35
3.74
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-259.34
-5.44
-156.1
408.78
Inventories
17.68
165.36
260.85
212.77
Inventory Days
42.59
73.17
Sundry Debtors
31.76
38.17
54.85
281.14
Debtor Days
76.52
16.89
Other Current Assets
51.78
67.95
57.6
8.79
Sundry Creditors
-148.23
-144.37
-450.73
-57.41
Creditor Days
357.14
63.88
Other Current Liabilities
-212.33
-132.55
-78.67
-36.51
Cash
2.16
3.07
9.43
15.84
Total Assets
1,168.09
1,502.55
1,343.97
1,040.62
