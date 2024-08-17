Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹3.75
Prev. Close₹3.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.37
Day's High₹3.75
Day's Low₹3.65
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-9.83
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.06
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
276.67
19.34
19.34
28.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-38.36
269.13
337.94
243.01
Net Worth
238.31
288.47
357.28
271.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
151.48
824.84
yoy growth (%)
-81.63
Raw materials
-113.18
-616.41
As % of sales
74.71
74.73
Employee costs
-18.8
-20.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-152.1
-46.76
Depreciation
-66.03
-60.79
Tax paid
-19.02
-22.04
Working capital
-269.65
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-81.63
Op profit growth
-120.84
EBIT growth
-226.63
Net profit growth
346.88
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Purnandu Jain
Whole Time Executive Director
Girraj Vijayvargiya
Director
Dileep Shinde
Director
Clifton Zimmermann
Company Secretary
S C Rane
Director
Ramesh Batham
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ankur Drugs & Pharma Ltd
Summary
Ankur Drugs and Pharma Ltd is engaged in contract manufacturing of pharmaceuticals formulations. The company has three manufacturing units: two in Himachal Pradesh and one in Daman. Its business segment includes pharmaceutical formulations in the form of tablets, capsules, liquid orals, oral powder, dry syrups, ointments, insta use suspension, form fill and seal (FFS), liquid injectables and dry powder injectables. Its clients include Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited, Cipla Limited, Sandoz Private Limited, Abbott India Limited, USV Limited, Plizer Limited and Sanofi Aventis.The company is a public limited company listed at Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange of India Limited. The company was incorporated in the year 1995.Ankur has to its credit several distinctions. Its in the forefront of contract manufacturing with Indias leading and multinational pharmaceutical companies. Ankurs first plant is situated at Daman, which is having dedicated block for General and Betalactum products in oral dosage form.The Company has set-up two plants spread across dimensions at Himachal Pradesh in excise and pollution free zone, amongst lush green surroundings. The main object behind setting up two units was to cater Domestic and International Market.The companys 400 different formulations of various dosage forms i.e. Tablets, Capsules, Dry Syrups, Liquid Orals, Injectables, Oinments, etc. are currently manufactured in Ankurs multi location manufacturing facilities. Company has alr
Read More
