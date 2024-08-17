iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ankur Drugs & Pharma Ltd Share Price

3.65
(-3.95%)
Sep 10, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Ankur Drugs & Pharma Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

3.75

Prev. Close

3.8

Turnover(Lac.)

0.37

Day's High

3.75

Day's Low

3.65

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-9.83

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.06

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ankur Drugs & Pharma Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Ankur Drugs & Pharma Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Ankur Drugs & Pharma Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:53 AM
Mar-2013Dec-2012Sep-2012Jun-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 5.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 5.89%

Non-Promoter- 16.41%

Institutions: 16.40%

Non-Institutions: 77.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ankur Drugs & Pharma Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

276.67

19.34

19.34

28.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-38.36

269.13

337.94

243.01

Net Worth

238.31

288.47

357.28

271.65

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

151.48

824.84

yoy growth (%)

-81.63

Raw materials

-113.18

-616.41

As % of sales

74.71

74.73

Employee costs

-18.8

-20.44

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-152.1

-46.76

Depreciation

-66.03

-60.79

Tax paid

-19.02

-22.04

Working capital

-269.65

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-81.63

Op profit growth

-120.84

EBIT growth

-226.63

Net profit growth

346.88

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Ankur Drugs & Pharma Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ankur Drugs & Pharma Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Purnandu Jain

Whole Time Executive Director

Girraj Vijayvargiya

Director

Dileep Shinde

Director

Clifton Zimmermann

Company Secretary

S C Rane

Director

Ramesh Batham

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ankur Drugs & Pharma Ltd

Summary

Ankur Drugs and Pharma Ltd is engaged in contract manufacturing of pharmaceuticals formulations. The company has three manufacturing units: two in Himachal Pradesh and one in Daman. Its business segment includes pharmaceutical formulations in the form of tablets, capsules, liquid orals, oral powder, dry syrups, ointments, insta use suspension, form fill and seal (FFS), liquid injectables and dry powder injectables. Its clients include Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited, Cipla Limited, Sandoz Private Limited, Abbott India Limited, USV Limited, Plizer Limited and Sanofi Aventis.The company is a public limited company listed at Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange of India Limited. The company was incorporated in the year 1995.Ankur has to its credit several distinctions. Its in the forefront of contract manufacturing with Indias leading and multinational pharmaceutical companies. Ankurs first plant is situated at Daman, which is having dedicated block for General and Betalactum products in oral dosage form.The Company has set-up two plants spread across dimensions at Himachal Pradesh in excise and pollution free zone, amongst lush green surroundings. The main object behind setting up two units was to cater Domestic and International Market.The companys 400 different formulations of various dosage forms i.e. Tablets, Capsules, Dry Syrups, Liquid Orals, Injectables, Oinments, etc. are currently manufactured in Ankurs multi location manufacturing facilities. Company has alr
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Ankur Drugs & Pharma Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.