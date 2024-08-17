Ankur Drugs & Pharma Ltd Summary

Ankur Drugs and Pharma Ltd is engaged in contract manufacturing of pharmaceuticals formulations. The company has three manufacturing units: two in Himachal Pradesh and one in Daman. Its business segment includes pharmaceutical formulations in the form of tablets, capsules, liquid orals, oral powder, dry syrups, ointments, insta use suspension, form fill and seal (FFS), liquid injectables and dry powder injectables. Its clients include Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited, Cipla Limited, Sandoz Private Limited, Abbott India Limited, USV Limited, Plizer Limited and Sanofi Aventis.The company is a public limited company listed at Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange of India Limited. The company was incorporated in the year 1995.Ankur has to its credit several distinctions. Its in the forefront of contract manufacturing with Indias leading and multinational pharmaceutical companies. Ankurs first plant is situated at Daman, which is having dedicated block for General and Betalactum products in oral dosage form.The Company has set-up two plants spread across dimensions at Himachal Pradesh in excise and pollution free zone, amongst lush green surroundings. The main object behind setting up two units was to cater Domestic and International Market.The companys 400 different formulations of various dosage forms i.e. Tablets, Capsules, Dry Syrups, Liquid Orals, Injectables, Oinments, etc. are currently manufactured in Ankurs multi location manufacturing facilities. Company has already received WHO GMP Certification for both Units at Himachal Pradesh.As of March 31, 2010, it had installed capacities of 15,720 million tablets, 2,886 million capsules and 300 million effervescent tablets. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010 (fiscal 2010), it had a production of 9,800 million tablets, 2,090 million capsules and 157 million effervescent tablets. During fiscal 2010, it had in-house developed mosquito repellant patch from ayurvedic formulations.