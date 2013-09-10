iifl-logo-icon 1
Ankur Drugs & Pharma Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Sep 10, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

151.48

824.84

yoy growth (%)

-81.63

Raw materials

-113.18

-616.41

As % of sales

74.71

74.73

Employee costs

-18.8

-20.44

As % of sales

12.41

2.47

Other costs

-47.4

-54.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.28

6.55

Operating profit

-27.9

133.89

OPM

-18.42

16.23

Depreciation

-66.03

-60.79

Interest expense

-58.35

-120.79

Other income

0.18

0.93

Profit before tax

-152.1

-46.76

Taxes

-19.02

-22.04

Tax rate

12.5

47.13

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

-171.12

-68.8

Exceptional items

-136.36

0

Net profit

-307.49

-68.8

yoy growth (%)

346.88

NPM

-202.97

-8.34

