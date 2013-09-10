Ankur Drugs & Pharma Ltd Management Discussions

Ankur Drugs & Pharma Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
ANKUR DRUGS AND PHARMA LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Pursuant to clause 49[VI] of the Listing Agreement with the BSE Limited,
Management Discusssion and Analysis Report is given below and a Report on
Corporate Governance is annexed to this report. A declaration in regard to
compliance with the Code of Conduct by the Directors and Senior Management
Personnel signed by the Managing Director forms part of the Annual Report.
A certificate from the Statutory Auditors of the Company regarding
compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance is also annexed.
Macro Economic Industry and Development:
Not much has changed from last year in terms of opportunities in the
contract manufacturing space in pharma industry. In fact the scope has
widened. Increase in Input cost and high finance charges are major areas of
risk and concern. The future outlook still remains favourable on comparable
factors.
Overview:
The pharma industry in India is the third largest in terms of volume and
fourteenth in terms of value globally. The industry is growing at a CAGR of
average 6%+ globally and at CAGR 11%+ in the developing countries like
India, China, South Korea, Indonesia and Malaysia.
Threats, Risks and Concerns:
The business and operations of the company are susceptible to specific
risks which are inherent to pharma business. Apart from these, there is
always an exposure to general commercial risks which are common to any
business. In addition to these risks, there are risk of government price
control and regulation [through DPCO] ; foreign exchange fluctuations ;
increase in input cost ; increase in interest rates; Patent regime, etc.
The Company was in preparation to attain the growth in the future years,
however factors beyond the managements control overpowered the situation
in 2011 and 2012. The capex was funded out of short term borrowings at high
rate of interest in anticipation of better leverage and expected
profitability. The Company made a reference to the CDR cell in January 2011
for restructuring of the debts and for sanction of adequate working
capital. The restructuring was approved by CDR EG in its meeting held on
June 30, 2011 and August 30, 2011 and communicated to the Company in
September 2011. Though the existing debt of the Company was restructured,
unfortunately some of the participating banks of the consortium did not
agree to take further exposure not withstanding additional working capital
facilities appraised by lead bank, SBI . Some of the members of the
consortium of bankers who initially agreed to provide relief for our short
term/working capital funding also did not release their share of additional
working capital due to which liquidity problems were aggravated. However,
the Company was given a go ahead signal for raising the residual portion of
the assessed working capital outside the banking system. The Company made
efforts to raise external funds but on account of global economic down turn
particularly economic crises in the Euro Zone, defaults in serving FCCBs
of several Indian Companies, increase in interest rates, paralysis in govt.
policy making etc, it could not raise the necessary funds despite receiving
in principle approval from a foreign fund. As a consequence the Company
suffered production delays at the new plant/s, liquidity crunch and working
capital problems. There was a plethora of problems to be faced all at once.
We are Resilient to overcome the problems and have taken considered
decisions. We visualize the joy of bright future with hope and anticipation
of great things to come and we are working towards it.
Outlook:
The company has initiated various steps to improve its operational
performance and remove the bottlenecks relating to production. The Company
is also exploring various options to raise the resources to raise the
working capital requirement so very essential for overcoming from the
ongoing financial woes of the company. The company is sanguine to raise the
resources and based of the current business plan, the company is confident
that it would be able to meet its financial commitment.
Accordingly, the financial statements has been prepared on a going concern
basis. We are Resilient to overcome the current crises with an improved
performance in the next year.
Internal Control Systems and their Adequacy:
The Company conducts its business with integrity and high standards of
ethical behavior and in compliance with the laws and regulations that
governs its business. It has a well established framework of internal
controls in operation, supported by standard operating procedures, policies
and guidelines. Considering the growing capital expenditure program, the
company continuously reviews the documented approval policy besides the
Capex Budget being approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of
Directors. These controls are constantly reviewed and revised with the
changing business dynamics. The management duly considers and takes
appropriate action on recommendations made by the statutory auditors and
the Audit committee of the Board of Directors.
Human Resources:
The Company strongly believes that the growth of the organization can be
sustained through the continuous development of its people who contribute
to the business success. Employees are the key to achievement of the
Companys objectives and growth strategies. The Company provides employees
with a fair and equitable work environment and support to develop their
capabilities. With the added emphasis placed on safe operation, the
training given to employees not only covers knowledge and technical skills
but also lays stress on behavioral areas, like creating a safety mindset,
and attitude building. A number of HR initiatives have been taken for the
well being and continuous development of the employees. We are continuously
striving in bringing new talent, improving competencies of people in the
organisation and building the existing strength of the employees to
transform the Company to be a key player in the Indian market. The
relations between the employees and the Company continue to be cordial and
healthy at all the three Manufacturing Units. As on March 31, 2012 the
employee strength of your Company was around 1245 [including contract work
force].
Cautionary Statement:
Statement in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the
Companys objectives, projections, expectations and estimates regarding
future performance may be forward looking statements and are based on
currently available information. The Management believes these to be true
to the best of its knowledge at the time of preparation of this report.
However, these statements are subject to certain future events and
uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from
those indicated in such statements. The Company assumes no responsibility
to publically amend, modify or revise any forward looking statements, on
the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events.