Anthem Biosciences Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
114.1
8.78
8.48
8.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,627.52
1,346.69
692.99
413.49
Net Worth
1,741.62
1,355.47
701.47
421.87
Minority Interest
Debt
113.93
35.49
100.01
158.68
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,855.55
1,390.96
801.48
580.55
Fixed Assets
592.3
481.69
379.99
355.39
Intangible Assets
Investments
499.18
272.98
209.27
98.66
Deferred Tax Asset Net
24.91
15.94
13.87
11.54
Networking Capital
396.38
271.48
157.73
92.53
Inventories
129.42
58.23
35.06
125.41
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
274.07
326.19
254.65
105.07
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
130.35
115.28
100.27
68.83
Sundry Creditors
-73.17
-64.72
-60.96
-58.49
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-64.29
-163.5
-171.29
-148.29
Cash
342.79
348.87
40.62
22.43
Total Assets
1,855.56
1,390.96
801.48
580.55
