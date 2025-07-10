Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
114.1
8.78
8.48
8.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,627.52
1,346.69
692.99
413.49
Net Worth
1,741.62
1,355.47
701.47
421.87
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,667.15
|93.55
|4,00,005.13
|2,000.46
|0.96
|7,107.14
|101.44
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,991.75
|84.03
|1,85,608.99
|667
|0.43
|2,536
|561.08
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,491.8
|25.03
|1,20,493.85
|1,485.4
|1.07
|4,254.47
|397.41
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,354.45
|60
|1,13,524.73
|474
|0.18
|2,385
|224.34
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
DRREDDY
1,269.55
|19.69
|1,05,954.33
|1,200.7
|0.63
|5,546.3
|345.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
49 F1 & F2 Canara Bank Road,
Bommasandra Industrial Area,
Karnataka - 560099
Tel: +91 080 6672 4000
Website: http://www.anthembio.com
Email: investors.abl@anthembio.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Anthem Biosciences Ltd
