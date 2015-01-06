Anukaran Commercial Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.16
0.38
0.11
0.56
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.04
0
-0.03
-0.13
Working capital
0
-0.02
-0.69
-0.87
Other operating items
Operating
-0.2
0.36
-0.6
-0.44
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.2
0.36
-0.6
-0.44
Equity raised
-6.2
-5.87
-1.84
6.78
Investing
0
0
0
-3.81
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-6.41
-5.51
-2.45
2.52
