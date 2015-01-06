iifl-logo-icon 1
Anukaran Commercial Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.28
(-3.45%)
Jan 6, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

-4.23

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-115.31

Raw materials

0

0

0

4.01

As % of sales

0

0

0

94.6

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.01

-0.05

-0.33

As % of sales

0

0

0

7.81

Other costs

-0.54

-0.09

-0.88

-0.34

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

8.06

Operating profit

-0.58

-0.1

-0.94

-0.9

OPM

0

0

0

21.27

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.41

0.49

1.06

1.46

Profit before tax

-0.16

0.38

0.11

0.56

Taxes

-0.04

0

-0.03

-0.13

Tax rate

25.1

0

-31.09

-24.47

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.2

0.38

0.08

0.42

Exceptional items

0

-0.55

-2.09

-4.73

Net profit

-0.2

-0.16

-2.01

-4.31

yoy growth (%)

29.8

-91.99

-53.31

-2,818.26

NPM

0

0

0

101.75

