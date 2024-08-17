iifl-logo-icon 1
Anukaran Commercial Enterprises Ltd Share Price

0.28
(-3.45%)
Jan 6, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Anukaran Commercial Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0.28

Prev. Close

0.29

Turnover(Lac.)

0.51

Day's High

0.28

Day's Low

0.28

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0.72

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.42

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Anukaran Commercial Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

Anukaran Commercial Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Anukaran Commercial Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:53 AM
Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 10.15%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 10.15%

Non-Promoter- 89.84%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 89.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Anukaran Commercial Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

19.37

19.37

19.37

19.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.31

-3.1

-2.94

-0.92

Net Worth

16.06

16.27

16.43

18.45

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

-4.23

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-115.31

Raw materials

0

0

0

4.01

As % of sales

0

0

0

94.6

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.01

-0.05

-0.33

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.16

0.38

0.11

0.56

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.04

0

-0.03

-0.13

Working capital

0

-0.02

-0.69

-0.87

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

-115.31

Op profit growth

463.47

-88.99

4.47

2.97

EBIT growth

-143.04

226.65

-78.89

187.43

Net profit growth

29.8

-91.99

-53.31

-2,818.26

Anukaran Commercial Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Anukaran Commercial Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Kushal Shah

Independent Director

Hemen Shah

Independent Director

Dumpy Gangar

Director

Hansa Pravin Shah

Company Secretary

Aditya Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Anukaran Commercial Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Anukaran Commercial Enterprises Ltd is engaged in the business of dealing in chemicals in India. It also trades in shares, securities, and debentures. The company was incorporated in the year 1985. The company was formerly known as Anukaran Commercial Enterprises Ltd and changed its name to ACL Projects Ltd. in May 2010. The company again changed its name to Anukaran Commercial Enterprises Ltd in the year 2011.
