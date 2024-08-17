Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹0.28
Prev. Close₹0.29
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.51
Day's High₹0.28
Day's Low₹0.28
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0.72
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.42
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
19.37
19.37
19.37
19.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.31
-3.1
-2.94
-0.92
Net Worth
16.06
16.27
16.43
18.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
-4.23
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-115.31
Raw materials
0
0
0
4.01
As % of sales
0
0
0
94.6
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.01
-0.05
-0.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.16
0.38
0.11
0.56
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.04
0
-0.03
-0.13
Working capital
0
-0.02
-0.69
-0.87
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
-115.31
Op profit growth
463.47
-88.99
4.47
2.97
EBIT growth
-143.04
226.65
-78.89
187.43
Net profit growth
29.8
-91.99
-53.31
-2,818.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Kushal Shah
Independent Director
Hemen Shah
Independent Director
Dumpy Gangar
Director
Hansa Pravin Shah
Company Secretary
Aditya Agarwal
Reports by Anukaran Commercial Enterprises Ltd
Summary
Anukaran Commercial Enterprises Ltd is engaged in the business of dealing in chemicals in India. It also trades in shares, securities, and debentures. The company was incorporated in the year 1985. The company was formerly known as Anukaran Commercial Enterprises Ltd and changed its name to ACL Projects Ltd. in May 2010. The company again changed its name to Anukaran Commercial Enterprises Ltd in the year 2011.
