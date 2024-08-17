Anukaran Commercial Enterprises Ltd Summary

Anukaran Commercial Enterprises Ltd is engaged in the business of dealing in chemicals in India. It also trades in shares, securities, and debentures. The company was incorporated in the year 1985. The company was formerly known as Anukaran Commercial Enterprises Ltd and changed its name to ACL Projects Ltd. in May 2010. The company again changed its name to Anukaran Commercial Enterprises Ltd in the year 2011.