Anukaran Commercial Enterprises Ltd Management Discussions

Members are well aware of the fact your Company is engaged into Commodities Trading.. Your Company has also suffered significantly. Certain Legal action has been initiated to recover Companys fund.

REVIEW OF OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:

The Audited Financial Results are given for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2018. The report contains review of the operations of the Company. During the year the Company had a income of Rs.41,24,283 (Previous Year Rs. 49,24,283) after deduction of all expenses including depreciation Rs 0 (Previous Year Rs 0) and the Company has incurred a loss of Rs. (20,93,245) (Previous Year Rs. (16,12,563).

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company maintains a system of strict Internal Control, including suitable monitoring procedures.

The Companys internal control procedures are tailored to match the organizations pace of growth and increasing complexity of operations. These ensure compliance with various policies, practices and statutes. The Company has a proper and adequate system of internal controls to ensure that all assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition and those transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly.

DISCUSSION ON OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Results of operations

The Audited Financial Results are given for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2018. The report contains review of the operations of the Company.

HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT

Anukaran Commercial Enterprises Limited believes in maintaining employer - employee relationship. The Company takes steps, from time to time, to upgrade and enhance the quality of its assets and strives to maintain it in responsive form. The Companys provides congenial work environment, performance oriented work culture, knowledge acquisition/dissemination, creativity and responsibility.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statement in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, expectations, estimations are based on current business environment. Readers should carefully review other information in this Annual Report and in the Companys periodic report. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these futuristic statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of the future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual future results and trend may differ materially from historical results, depending on variety of factors like changes in economic conditions affecting demand/supply, price conditions in which the Company operates Government regulations, tax laws and other statutes and incidental factors.