Your Directors have pleasure in submitting their Annual Report of the Company together with the Audited Statements of Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2018.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Companys financial performance for the year under review along with previous years figures are given hereunder:

(INR in Lakhs)

PARTICULARS 2017-2018 2016-2017 Net Sales /Income from Business Operations - Other Income 41,69,158 49,24,283 Total Income 41,69,158 49,24,283 Less Interest - Profit before Depreciation (16,73,245) (16,12,563) Less Depreciation - - Profit after depreciation and Interest - (16,12,563) Less Current Income Tax 4,20,000 - Less Previous year adjustment of Income Tax(short provision) - - Less Deferred Tax - - Net Profit after Tax (20,93,245) (16,12,563) Dividend (including Interim if any and final) - - Net Profit after dividend and Tax (20,93,245) (16,12,563) Amount transferred to General Reserve (20,93,245) (16,12,563) Balance carried to Balance Sheet - Earnings per share: Earnings per share (Basic) (0.01) (0.01) Earnings per Share (Diluted) (0.01) (0.01)

2 . DIVIDEND

No Dividend was declared for the current financial year.

3. TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCTION AND PROTECTION FUND

The provisions of Section 125(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply as there was no dividend declared and paid last year.

4 . RESERVES

No amount has been carried by the Board to any Reserves.

5. BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF THE COMPANYS WORKING DURING THE YEAR/STATE OF COMPANYS

AFFAIR.

Directors wish to present the details of Business operations done during the year under review:

The Audited Financial Results are given for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2018. The report contains review of the operations of the Company. During the year the Company had a income of Rs.41,24,283 (Previous Year Rs. 49,24,283) after deduction of all expenses including depreciation Rs 0 (Previous Year Rs 0) and the Company has incurred a loss of Rs. (20,93,245) (Previous Year Rs. (16,12,563).

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Directors are confident of achieving better results in the ensuing year.

6. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

There is no change in nature of Business.

7. DETAILS IN RESPECT OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS.

The Company has taken adequate measures regarding internal control with reference to financial statement.

8. DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY/JOINT VENTURES/ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Company do not have any Subsidiary/Joint Ventures/Associate Companies.

9. PERFORMANCE AND FINANCIAL POSITION OF EACH OF THE SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURE COMPANIES INCLUDED IN THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT

10. DEPOSITS

The Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits during the year under review.

11. STATUTORY AUDITORS

To ratify the appointment of M/s N.P.V Associates, Chartered Accountants [Firm Registration No. 129408W].

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to Section 139, Section 142, and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force, the appointment of M/s. N.P.V Associates, Chartered Accountants [Firm Registration No. 129408W] as Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office for a period 5 years from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held in 2015 till the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2020, on a remuneration as may be agreed upon by the Board of Directors and the Auditors, be and is hereby ratified."

12. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Sections 92(3) and 134(3) (a) of the Act, read with Rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the extract of Annual Return in prescribed Form No. MGT-9 is given as Annexure- I to this Report. The company website is www.anukaranlimited.com . Annual Report is uploaded in website.

13. SHARE CAPITAL

A) Issue of equity shares with differential rights

The Company has not issued any Equity Shares during the year under review.

B) Issue of sweat equity shares

The Company has not issued any Sweat Equity Shares during the year under review.

C) Issue of employee stock options

The Company has not provided any Stock Option Scheme to the employees.

D) Provision of money by company for purchase of its own shares by employees or by trustees for the benefit of employees

The Company has not bought back any of its securities during the year under review.

14. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The Directors have nothing to report pursuant the provisions of Section 134(m) of the Companies Act, 2013.

15. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

The Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives as the said provisions are not applicable.

16. DIRECTORS:

A) Changes in Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

There is no change.

B) Declaration by an Independent Director and Re- Appointment, if any

The Independent Directors have submitted their disclosures to the Board that they fulfill all the requirements as stipulated in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 so as to qualify themselves to be appointed as Independent Directors under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the relevant rules.

17. NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Company had 5 Board meetings during the financial year under review.

18. AUDIT COMMITTEE

The composition of Audit Committee and attendance of members in the meeting.

Name of the Member No. of meeting held No. of meetings attended Mr.Hemen Shah 5 5 Mr.Kushal Shah 5 5 Mr. Dumpy Gangar 5 5

19. DETAILS OF ESTABLISHMENT OF VIGIL MECHANISM FOR DIRECTORS AND EMPLOYEES

Anukaran Commercial Enterprises Limited believes in the conduct of the affairs of its constituents in a fair and transparent manner by adopting highest standards of professionalism, honesty, integrity and ethical behavior to ensure that a robust vigil mechanism is in place. Towards this end, the Company has formulated a code of conduct for employees through various policies. The Company has also formulated a separate code of conduct for directors and senior management personnel.

The Whistle Blower Policy providing a mechanism to employee of the Company to report violation of personnel policies of the Company, unethical behavior, suspected or actual fraud, violation of code of conduct was already in place.

Pursuant to Section 177(9) of Companies Act, 2013, every listed Company shall establish a vigil mechanism for directors, employees to report genuine concern or grievances.

The Companys Whistle Blower Policy has been reviewed and amended in the light of the requirement of the Companies

Act, 2013 and to ensure highest standards of professionalism, honesty, integrity and ethical behavior through robust vigil mechanism.

20. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The composition of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and attendance of members in the meeting.

Name of the Member No. of meeting held No. of meetings attended Mr.Hemen Shah 5 5 Mr.Kushal Shah 5 5 Mr. Dumpy Gangar 5 5 Mrs. Hansa Shah 5 5

21. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186:

The particulars of Loans, guarantees or investments has been disclosed in the financial statements.

22. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

No Loans, guarantees or investments has been disclosed in the financial statements with related parties.

23. SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

A Secretarial Audit Report given by Namrata Vyas, a company secretary in practice shall be in annexure - II with the report.

24. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CERTIFICATE

The Compliance certificate from the auditors regarding compliance of conditions of corporate governance as required under Listing Regulations forms the part of Annual Report.

25. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The Company does not have any Risk Management Policy as the elements of risk threatening the Companys existence are very minimal.

26. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The Directors Responsibility Statement referred to in clause (c) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, shall state that

(a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

(c) the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) the directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

(e) the directors, has laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively. (f) the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

27. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors place on record their sincere thanks to bankers, business associates, consultants, and various Government Authorities for their continued support extended to your Companies activities during the year under review. Your Directors also acknowledges gratefully the shareholders for their support and confidence reposed on your Company