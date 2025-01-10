iifl-logo-icon 1
Anupam Finserv Ltd Balance Sheet

1.91
(-0.52%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.56

11.56

11.56

10.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4

3.07

2.29

2.03

Net Worth

15.56

14.63

13.85

12.54

Minority Interest

Debt

2.36

3.95

3.09

6.47

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.11

0.11

0.12

0

Total Liabilities

18.03

18.69

17.06

19.01

Fixed Assets

2.24

2.4

1.45

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.68

0.63

0.88

1.08

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.1

0.1

0.08

0.05

Networking Capital

-0.09

0.24

0.44

-0.07

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.08

0.09

0.07

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.09

0.26

0.54

0.33

Sundry Creditors

-0.04

-0.03

-0.05

-0.05

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.22

-0.08

-0.12

-0.35

Cash

0.55

0.4

0.47

1.12

Total Assets

3.48

3.77

3.32

2.18

