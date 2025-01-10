Anupam Finserv Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.56
11.56
11.56
10.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4
3.07
2.29
2.03
Net Worth
15.56
14.63
13.85
12.54
Minority Interest
Debt
2.36
3.95
3.09
6.47
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.11
0.11
0.12
0
Total Liabilities
18.03
18.69
17.06
19.01
Fixed Assets
2.24
2.4
1.45
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.68
0.63
0.88
1.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.1
0.1
0.08
0.05
Networking Capital
-0.09
0.24
0.44
-0.07
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.08
0.09
0.07
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.09
0.26
0.54
0.33
Sundry Creditors
-0.04
-0.03
-0.05
-0.05
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.22
-0.08
-0.12
-0.35
Cash
0.55
0.4
0.47
1.12
Total Assets
3.48
3.77
3.32
2.18
