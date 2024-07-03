iifl-logo-icon 1
Anupam Finserv Ltd Share Price

1.86
(-2.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:05:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open1.87
  Day's High1.94
  52 Wk High2.91
  Prev. Close1.91
  Day's Low1.81
  52 Wk Low 1.69
  Turnover (lac)6.48
  P/E47.75
  Face Value1
  Book Value1.56
  EPS0.04
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)43.02
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Anupam Finserv Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

1.87

Prev. Close

1.91

Turnover(Lac.)

6.48

Day's High

1.94

Day's Low

1.81

52 Week's High

2.91

52 Week's Low

1.69

Book Value

1.56

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

43.02

P/E

47.75

EPS

0.04

Divi. Yield

0

Anupam Finserv Ltd Corporate Action

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

12 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

19 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

Anupam Finserv Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Anupam Finserv Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 29.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 29.32%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 70.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Anupam Finserv Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.56

11.56

11.56

10.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4

3.07

2.29

2.03

Net Worth

15.56

14.63

13.85

12.54

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.43

0.89

-1.94

0.07

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Anupam Finserv Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Anupam Finserv Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & WTD & CFO

Pravin Gala

Managing Director

Nirmala Gala

Executive Director

Siddharth Gala.

Independent Director

Darshan Manharlal Jajal

Independent Director

Dhirubhai Desai

Independent Director

Rajendra Tokershi Shah

Independent Director

Mitesh Chheda

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sheetal Dedhia.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Anupam Finserv Ltd

Summary

Anupam Finserve Limited was formerly incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Vantage Financial Consultancy Service Private Limited on May 16, 1991, with the objects of providing financial services, and was later on 13 October, 1992 changed to Vantage Financial Services Limited and subsequently on 06 January, 1999, the Company name was changed to its present name. The name of the Company was further changed from Vantage Financial Services Limited to Anupam Finserve Limited on November 13, 2018. Currently, the Company is engaged in capital market activities, financial services, education and publishing businesses. The Company has two major line of business viz., Investment and Financial Services which includes Corporate Services, Consulting, Investment activities etc. and Education, Training activity and Publishing of Books & Study Materials etc, a division of the Company which provides education and training of financial education in India, is excelling in its field.The Company acted as a SEBI registered Merchant Banker and is also registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC) and got listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Ahmedabad Stock Exchange and is also a member of the Cochin Stock Exchange. The company has been partnering with its clients to provide Financial Consultancy and Investment Advisory Services. Gradually, it diversified into different verticals of Education, Media, Stock Broking & Insurance Broking. It
Company FAQs

What is the Anupam Finserv Ltd share price today?

The Anupam Finserv Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.86 today.

What is the Market Cap of Anupam Finserv Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Anupam Finserv Ltd is ₹43.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Anupam Finserv Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Anupam Finserv Ltd is 47.75 and 1.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Anupam Finserv Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Anupam Finserv Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Anupam Finserv Ltd is ₹1.69 and ₹2.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Anupam Finserv Ltd?

Anupam Finserv Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.52%, 3 Years at -19.04%, 1 Year at -5.91%, 6 Month at 4.95%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at -1.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Anupam Finserv Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Anupam Finserv Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 29.33 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 70.65 %

