SectorFinance
Open₹1.87
Prev. Close₹1.91
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.48
Day's High₹1.94
Day's Low₹1.81
52 Week's High₹2.91
52 Week's Low₹1.69
Book Value₹1.56
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)43.02
P/E47.75
EPS0.04
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.56
11.56
11.56
10.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4
3.07
2.29
2.03
Net Worth
15.56
14.63
13.85
12.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.43
0.89
-1.94
0.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & WTD & CFO
Pravin Gala
Managing Director
Nirmala Gala
Executive Director
Siddharth Gala.
Independent Director
Darshan Manharlal Jajal
Independent Director
Dhirubhai Desai
Independent Director
Rajendra Tokershi Shah
Independent Director
Mitesh Chheda
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sheetal Dedhia.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Anupam Finserve Limited was formerly incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Vantage Financial Consultancy Service Private Limited on May 16, 1991, with the objects of providing financial services, and was later on 13 October, 1992 changed to Vantage Financial Services Limited and subsequently on 06 January, 1999, the Company name was changed to its present name. The name of the Company was further changed from Vantage Financial Services Limited to Anupam Finserve Limited on November 13, 2018. Currently, the Company is engaged in capital market activities, financial services, education and publishing businesses. The Company has two major line of business viz., Investment and Financial Services which includes Corporate Services, Consulting, Investment activities etc. and Education, Training activity and Publishing of Books & Study Materials etc, a division of the Company which provides education and training of financial education in India, is excelling in its field.The Company acted as a SEBI registered Merchant Banker and is also registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC) and got listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Ahmedabad Stock Exchange and is also a member of the Cochin Stock Exchange. The company has been partnering with its clients to provide Financial Consultancy and Investment Advisory Services. Gradually, it diversified into different verticals of Education, Media, Stock Broking & Insurance Broking. It
The Anupam Finserv Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.86 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Anupam Finserv Ltd is ₹43.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Anupam Finserv Ltd is 47.75 and 1.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Anupam Finserv Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Anupam Finserv Ltd is ₹1.69 and ₹2.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Anupam Finserv Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.52%, 3 Years at -19.04%, 1 Year at -5.91%, 6 Month at 4.95%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at -1.04%.
