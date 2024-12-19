Board Meeting 19 Dec 2024 12 Dec 2024

Anupam Finserv Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Record Date Issue Price Issue Size and other terms of the proposed Rights Issue of the Company. In furtherance to our intimation dated 13th December 2024 regarding meeting of the Board to be held on 19th December, 2024, this is to inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today has, inter alia, approved the terms of the Rights Issue. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.12.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Anupam Finserv Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve quarterly results for quarter ended 30th September 2024 and any other item as the Board may deem fit. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board Meeting held today on Thursday, 14th November, 2024 have inter-alia discussed, considered and approved the following.: 1. Considered, approved and took on record the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2024; 2. Limited Review Auditors Report on the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2024. 3. Took note of the various compliances filed with Exchange for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024 as required under SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Sep 2024 20 Sep 2024

Anupam Finserv Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Rights Issue Committee of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday September 27 2024 to inter-alia finalize the issue price and other related terms of the proposed rights issue including but not limited to determination of issue size rights entitlement ratio record date and other related matters in connection with the Rights Issue of Equity Shares. The Board Meeting to be held on 27/09/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Anupam Finserv Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you the meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 among other business agenda items. Outcome of Board Meeting held today to approve the unaudited financial results for quarter ended 30th June, 2024 among other business items The Board of Directors have approved the appointment of Mr. Mitesh Chheda (DIN: 10005081) as Additional Director in Non Executive Independent Director capacity wef 14-08-2024 and taken note of the Completion of the tenure of Mr. Darshan Jajal (DIN: 02875401), Non Executive Independent Director wef 26-08-2024 The Board of Directors in their meeting on 13-08-2024 have taken note of the retirement of existing Statutory Auditors M/s JK Shah & Co, Chartered Accountants (FRN 109606W) due to completion of their tenure in the ensuing AGM and have approved appointment of M/s CGCA & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 123393W) as Statutory Auditors of the Company subject to approval of the members in the ensuing AGM. The Board of Directors in their meeting on 13-08-2024 have taken note of resignation of the existing Internal Auditors of the Company M/s Gala Patel & Associates, Chartered Accountants and approved appointment of M/s Deepak Maru & Co, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditors of the Company with immediate effect. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 24 May 2024

Anupam Finserv Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Raising of funds for various business purposes and to explore avenues for the same including by way of rights issue of equity shares and / or compulsorily convertible debentures and / or any other security of the Company on private placement and / or preferential issue of the Company and for matters incidental thereto subject to all such regulatory and statutory approvals as may be required. 3. Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company and consequent alteration in Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company to accommodate the further issuance of shares as above subject to all such regulatory and statutory approvals as may be required. 4. Any other matter with the permission of Chair. Board of Directors approved the following business: 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. Raising of funds through issuance and allotment of equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each (Equity Shares) for up to an aggregate amount of up to Rs. 4990.00 Lakhs to the eligible equity shareholders as on the record date (to be notified subsequently), 3. Increase in Authorized Capital of the Company from existing Rs. 12,00,00,000 (Rupees Twelve Crore only) divided into 12,00,00,000 Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each to upto Rs. 36,00,00,000 (Rupees Thirty Six Crore Only) approximately divided into 36,00,00,000 Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each consequently, leading to an alteration in Capital clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company 4. The Board has decided to constitute Rights Issue Committee to proceed with the Rights Issue Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024