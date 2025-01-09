Anupam Finserv Ltd Management Discussions

Industry Structure and Development:

The Company is registered as a Non Deposit taking Non Systematically Important Non Banking Finance Company. On overall analysis of the NBFC sector, and the liquidity position of the Company and its quality of assets, the management is very optimistic of the future growth and prospectus of the Company.

Opportunity and Threats:

Being a Loan NBFC, fluctuating interest rates, nonperforming assets and the current Pandemic pose a threat to the business of the Company. However the same can be converted into opportunities by focusing on proper planning and implementation, conservative liquidity management, strengthening collections, operating expenses management.

Segment Wise/ Product Wise Performance:

Apart from the NBFC business, the Company has ventured into operating lease of vehicles. The revenue in this segment accounts for around 43.74% of the total operational revenue of the Company.

Business Outlook:

The Management of the Company is looking for steady growth of the Company and aims at maximizing the shareholders wealth by earning maximum profits at low costs. Due to the willingness of the management of the Company to keep on exploring various opportunities, the future of the Company is promising and growth centered.

Risk/ Concerns and Mitigation:

1. Despite havng NPA ratios below 3 perscent, there can be no assurance that we will be able to maintain our NPA ratios at levels with the credit performance of our customers, or at which our credit and our underwriting analysis, servicing and collection systems and controls will be adequate. Further, our peers may have better asset quality, with lower GNPA and NNPA ratios than us, which may in turn lead to high profitability and low provisioning requirements. In the event of any further deterioration in our NPA portfolio, or if our provisioning coverage is insufficient to cover our existing or future levels of NPAs, our ability to raise additional capital and debt funds as well as our business.

2. Majority of the loans granted by us are unsecured and our inability to assess and recover the full value amounts outstanding under defaulted loans in a timely manner, or at all, could adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition.

3. We also make investments in listed securities and mutual funds as a part of our business activity. Any erosion in the value of the securities due to the fluctuations in the market could have an adverse impact on our financial condition

4. Our inability to meet our obligations, including financial and other covenants under our debt financing arrangements could adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition.

5. Any disruption in our sources of funding or increase in costs of funding could adversely affect our liquidity and financial condition.

6. We are affected by volatility in interest rates for both our lending and fund raisings operations, which could cause our net interest income to decline and adversely affect our results of operations and profitability.

7. We operate in a highly competitive industry and our inability to compete effectively may adversely affect our business.

8. We rely on the accuracy and completeness of information concerning borrowers and counterparties for credit evaluation and risk management. Any misrepresentation, inaccuracies, or omissions in such material could have a negative impact on our business and financial results.

9. Despite having internal rules, processes, and controls in place to prevent and identify any AML activity and maintain KYC compliance, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to entirely manage instances of any possible or attempted violation. Any failure or ineffectiveness of our control system to detect such activities completely and immediately may subject us to regulatory action, including fines and penalties, and have a negative impact on our business and reputation..

10. We as an NBFC have to adhere to certain exposure limits and prudential norms as approved by the Board of Directors of our Company and the regulatory authorities. Any change in the regulatory regime viz net owned funds, provisioning norms, prudential norms on asset classification, income recognition, provisioning etc. may adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations.

11. We, as an NBFC have to adhere to several regulatory norms prescribed by RBI from time to time. Any non-compliance with such norms or any adverse change in the norms could negatively affect our Companys operations, business, financial condition and the trading price of Equity Shares.

12. We have not paid any dividend during the last 3 years. Our Company may retain all our future earnings, if any, for use in the operations, and expansion of our business. As a result, we may not declare dividends in the foreseeable future. Any future determination as to the declaration and payment of dividends will be at the discretion of our Board of Directors and will depend on factors that our Board of Directors deem relevant, including among others, our results of operations, financial condition, cash requirements, business prospects and any other financing arrangements. Accordingly, realization of a gain on shareholders investments may largely depend upon the appreciation of the price of our Equity Shares. There can be no assurance that our Equity Shares will appreciate.

13. Despite our efforts to ensure the integrity of our systems, it is possible that we may not be able to anticipate or to implement effective preventive measures against all security breaches of these types, especially because the techniques used change frequently or are not recognized until launched, and because cyber-attacks can originate from a wide variety of sources, including third parties outside the Company such as persons who are involved with organized crime or associated with external service providers or who may be linked to terrorist organizations or hostile foreign governments.

Internal Control System and their adequacy:

The Company has an in-house internal audit department which examines and ensures adequate internal checks and control procedures. It also ensures proper accounting, records authorization, control of operations and compliance with law.

Further, the Internal Auditor and Audit committee periodically reviews the effectiveness of the Internal Financial control and makes suggestions for constant improvements.

The company also believes in the importance of technology and systems in improving controls at various levels and strives to enhance them on a continuous basis. Further the Company is continuously working to improve and strengthen internal check and control system to align with the expected growth in operations.

Discussion on Financial Performance with respect to Operational performance:

At Anupam Finserv Limited, our constant endeavor is to grow. The company has accelerated its operations and is progressing.

Human Resources and Industrial Relations:

The Company considers human resource as a valuable ingredient of the Company. The Company has appropriate policies in place for recruitment, training, skill development and compensation for its workmen, employees and staff. The Company makes an effort to keep on building good relationship with its associates, competitors and all the stakeholders in the various industries wherein it operates.

Disclosure of Accounting Treatment

In Preparation of Financial Statements, a treatment as prescribed in Accounting Standard has been followed and hence no disclosures required with respect to the same.