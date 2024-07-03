Anupam Finserv Ltd Summary

Anupam Finserve Limited was formerly incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Vantage Financial Consultancy Service Private Limited on May 16, 1991, with the objects of providing financial services, and was later on 13 October, 1992 changed to Vantage Financial Services Limited and subsequently on 06 January, 1999, the Company name was changed to its present name. The name of the Company was further changed from Vantage Financial Services Limited to Anupam Finserve Limited on November 13, 2018. Currently, the Company is engaged in capital market activities, financial services, education and publishing businesses. The Company has two major line of business viz., Investment and Financial Services which includes Corporate Services, Consulting, Investment activities etc. and Education, Training activity and Publishing of Books & Study Materials etc, a division of the Company which provides education and training of financial education in India, is excelling in its field.The Company acted as a SEBI registered Merchant Banker and is also registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC) and got listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Ahmedabad Stock Exchange and is also a member of the Cochin Stock Exchange. The company has been partnering with its clients to provide Financial Consultancy and Investment Advisory Services. Gradually, it diversified into different verticals of Education, Media, Stock Broking & Insurance Broking. It also provides all kinds Loans and Finance like Personal loan, Business and Home loans.The Company developed study materials for the programs it offered in the Publication division in 2013-14. In 2014-15, the Education Division of the Company engaged in the business of Education & Publication, was transferred as going concern by way of Demerger to Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd. and made operational effective on April 1, 2014. Apart from the NBFC business, the Company has ventured into operating lease of vehicles in 2021-22.