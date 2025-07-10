iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Aplab Ltd Partly Paidup Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Aplab Ltd Partly Paidup KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Aplab Ltd Partly Paidup Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

10 Jul, 2025|07:46 PM
No Record Found
Share Price

Aplab Ltd Partly Paidup FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Aplab Ltd Partly Paidup Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Honeywell Automation India Ltd

HONAUT

40,500.95

68.3635,802.84139.90.261,114.54,568.14

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd

SYRMA

649.15

141.7411,527.9432.190.23465.4984.31

Cyient DLM Ltd

CYIENTDLM

485.55

50.263,853.5434.90340.32120.42

Centum Electronics Ltd

CENTUM

2,269.7

63.223,338.0829.580.26268.58383.42

Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd

KERNEX

1,190.4

39.181,995.0432.51083.02103.68

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Aplab Ltd Partly Paidup

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Aplab House,

A-5 Wagle Industrial Estate,

Maharashtra - 400604

Tel: 91-22-67395555/67395588

Website: http://www.aplab.com

Email: response@aplab.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Aplab Ltd Partly Paidup

Company FAQs

What is the Aplab Ltd Partly Paidup share price today?

The Aplab Ltd Partly Paidup shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Aplab Ltd Partly Paidup?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aplab Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹undefined Cr. as of 10 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aplab Ltd Partly Paidup?

The PE and PB ratios of Aplab Ltd Partly Paidup is undefined and undefined as of 10 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aplab Ltd Partly Paidup?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aplab Ltd Partly Paidup stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aplab Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 10 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aplab Ltd Partly Paidup?

Aplab Ltd Partly Paidup's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aplab Ltd Partly Paidup?

The shareholding pattern of Aplab Ltd Partly Paidup is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Aplab Ltd Partly Paidup

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.