To The Members of APM Industries Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of APM Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements Section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report, including in relation to this matter. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matter below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying financial statements.

Key audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Revenue Recognition The revenue from sale is recognized by the Company in its books of account when control of the goods is transferred to the customer at an amount that reflects the net consideration, which the Company expects to receive from the customers for the goods sold. Our audit procedures included the following: The Company has a number of customers and the voluminous sales contracts with these customers have distinct terms and conditions. In determining the sales price, the Company considers the effects of variable considerations like market conditions, credit period, return policy etc., which requires estimation, leading to complexities and application of significant efforts and judgements. • Assessed the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies for compliance with Ind AS. Revenue is measured based on transaction price, which is consideration, after deduction of discounts. • Assessed the design and tested the operating effectiveness of internal controls related to recognition of revenue including variable consideration. Considering these significant judgements, estimates and the risk associated with revenue recognition, the matter has been determined by us to be a key audit matter. • Assessed the underlying assumptions and estimates used for determination of variable consideration. The Companys disclosures are included in Notes 3.4 and 30 to the financial statements, which outline the accounting policy for Revenue Recognition. • Tested the controls around the timely and accurate recording of sales transactions. • Tested sales transactions on a sample basis, by comparing the underlying sales invoices, sales orders and dispatch documents to assess whether revenue has been recognized appropriately. • Tested rebates and discounts provided to the customers on a sample basis, comparing the same with underlying approvals and terms and conditions of the contracts. • Assessed the adequacy and completeness of the disclosures made in the financial statements in respect of revenue from operations.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this Auditors Report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance as required under SA 720 ‘The Auditors Responsibilities Relating to Other Information and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management and Board of Directors for the Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and the accounting principles generally accepted in India. These responsibilities also include maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal controls.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable to the Company, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure "A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph (i) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014;

c) the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, as applicable to the Company;

e) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in the Annexure "B" to this report;

g) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

h) the modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are stated in the paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph (i) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014;

i) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position as at March 31, 2024 in its financial statements – Refer Note 38 to the financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at March 31, 2024.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring the amount, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024.

iv. (a) The Management of the Company has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from the borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities including foreign entities ("intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management of the Company has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, performed by us on the Company, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-Clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The dividend paid by the Company during the year is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable. As stated in Note 58 to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed dividend for the year ended March 31, 2024, which is subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing General meeting. The dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. As per the information and explanations provided to us and based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used ERP software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the accounting software. However, the audit trail feature is not enabled when using administrative access right to the ERP application for direct data changes which is restricted to limited set of users who necessarily require this access for maintenance and administration of the database. Further, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tempered with during our course of audit in respect of accounting software for which the audit trail feature was operating.

For CHATURVEDI & PARTNERS Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 307068E LAXMI NARAIN JAIN Partner New Delhi Membership No. 072579 May 24, 2024 UDIN – 24072579BKGXVQ2635

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements Section of our report of even date to the members of APM Industries Limited on the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31,2024) (i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of Right of Use assets. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the records examined by us, the Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) have been physically verified by the management during the year pursuant to a regular programme of physical verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the records examined by us, the immovable properties held by the Company include building only which has been constructed by the Company on leasehold land. The lease deed of the land has been mortgaged as security for the borrowing raised by the Company from a bank. A copy of the lease deed of the land is available on the record of the Company. The lease agreements of the land and immovable properties where the Company is the lessee, are duly executed in favour of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the records examined by us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988), as amended and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) As explained to us, the inventories have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the frequency of such physical verification is reasonable and the coverage and procedure of verification of inventory as followed by the Management was appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. The discrepancies noticed on verification between physical stocks and book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory and have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, The Company has been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of Rs. 5 crore, in aggregate from the banks during the part of the year on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with the banks as per terms of the sanction letter of the concerned bank are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security nor granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties during the year. No investment has been made by the Company during the year. Accordingly, the clauses (iii) (a), (b), (c), (d), (e) and (f) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the records examined by us, the Company has not granted any loan or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 and 186 of the Act. No investment has been made by the Company during the year.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the records examined by us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts, during the year, which are deemed to be deposits from the public on which the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India or the provisions of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules made thereunder are applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained by the Company. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the records examined by us: (a) The Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value added tax, Cess and other statutory dues, as applicable to the Company, with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of statutory dues outstanding as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of the statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above outstanding as at March 31, 2024 which have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes, are given below:

Name of the Statue Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. in lakhs) Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending The Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 138 Financial Year 2016-17 High Court, Rajasthan 3 Financial Year 2017-18 Commissioner (Appeal) The Income Tax Act, 1961 Penalty 7 Assessment Year 2018-19 Commissioner (Appeal) The Rajasthan Electricity (Duty) Act, 1962 Duty, cess and late payment surcharge demanded by the Electricity Board on supply of power from captive power plant 1201 Financial Year 2013-14 & 2014-15 High Court, Rajasthan

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the records examined by us, the Company does not have any transactions not recorded in the books of account but surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the records examined by us,

(a) the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year;

(b) the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) the term loans have been applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained; (d) there are no transactions of funds raised by the Company on short term basis and utilized, prima facie, for long term purposes during the year;

(e) the Company does not have any subsidiary or associate or joint venture during the year. Accordingly, the clause 3 (ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable;

(f) the Company does not have any subsidiary or joint venture or associate company during the year. Accordingly, the clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally convertible) during the year.

Accordingly, the clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the records examined by us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under Section 143(12) of the Act in form ADT-4, as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 has been filed with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, no whistleblower complaint has been received by the Company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company.

Accordingly, the clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) During the course of our audit, we have considered the reports of the Internal Auditor issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the records examined by us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with any of its directors or persons connected with them during the year.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Accordingly, the clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year.

Accordingly, the clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group. Accordingly, the clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable. xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year under audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, the clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and Management and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within the period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company has spent during the year the amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as required under section 135(5) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the order is not applicable.

(xxi) Reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of the standalone financial statements.

Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements Section of our report of even date to the members of APM Industries Limited on the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub- Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of APM Industries Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Responsibilities of Management and Board of Directors for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements based on the internal control criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (‘the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘the ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With reference to the financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to the financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate or for other reasons.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements, established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.